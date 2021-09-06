Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, September 6, 2021 82.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Monday, September 6, 2021
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

Walker County Arrest Report For Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEASLEY, QUINZELL JERMUN 2210 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF ... (click for more)



Here is the Walker County arrest report for Aug. 30-Sept. 5: BROGDON DEBORAH LYNN W/F 59 FELONY OFFICER SIMPSON AGGRAVATED ASSAULT FVA SIMS KIMBERLY ANN W/F 55 MISD OFFICER BLESCH BATTERY FVA PURSLEY JERRY LAMAR W/M 56 MISD OFFICER AGREDANO DUI, DRIVING WHILE REVOKED HOGUE JR KENNETH WAYNE W/M 31 FELONY OFFICER DAVIS WARRANT PASLEY GREGORY LAMAR B/M 46 WARRANT ... (click for more)

Opinion

Hospitals Requiring Health Care Workers To Get Vaccinated Are Making The Correct Choice

It was with dismay that I read the commentary on vaccine mandates for health care workers. This is not a new or PC tactic. Many health care facilities have required its employees to get the flu shot for years. As health care institutions and providers of care to our most vulnerable, we have a duty to provide the safest environment in which they obtain their evaluation and treatment. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We’re No. 1! (In COVID)

After the first week of college football, no less than 10 of the nation’s team’s fans chanted on Saturday “We’re No. 1,” but in Tennessee the distinction only applies to COVID. According to the CDC, the state of Tennessee is reporting 790 infections per 100,000 citizens which is the highest in the nation. South Carolina, where COVID is now 719 per 100K, is No. 2. This means that ... (click for more)

Sports

Stovall Wins Sprint To Capture Overall Victory In FCA 5K

Numbers were down from years past and the overall winning times weren’t as fast, but there was still some intense competition at the 34 th Annual FCA 5K at Chattanooga State Monday morning. The course was changed a bit for this year, but it was still flat and fast and the same 3.1 miles that finished by the tennis courts. There were 104 finishers for the race. Caleb Stovall, ... (click for more)

Complete Results From 2021 FCA 5K

**** OVERALL FEMALE **** Place Name Ag Div Hometown Guntime Pace ===== ===================== == ===== ================= ======= ===== 1 Amanda Hodges 38 FOPEN Soddy Daisy, TN 22:56 7:23 **** OVERALL MALE **** Place Name Ag Div Hometown Guntime Pace ===== ===================== == ===== ================= ======= ===== 1 Caleb Stovall 17 MOPEN ... (click for more)


