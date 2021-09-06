 Monday, September 6, 2021 82.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Woman Rescued From 2nd-Story Window As Fire Heavily Damages 8-Unit Building On Grove Street

Monday, September 6, 2021
- photo by CFD

Chattanooga firefighters made a daring rescue on Labor Day as they arrived on the scene of a second alarm apartment fire.

 

At 8:51 a.m., units responded to 1112 Grove St. and they learned that there could be people trapped inside. Heavy smoke was showing from one of the buildings in the large apartment complex on arrival and rescue mode was started to search for occupants.

 

Firefighters immediately spotted a woman hanging out of a second floor window yelling and screaming for help. They quickly grabbed a ground ladder, put it up to the window and got her down.

 

As fire attack was launched, other personnel began searching the rest of the apartments. No one else was found.

 

Fire was coming out of the windows of a ground floor apartment and smoke was billowing out of the rest of the structure. Crews attempted an interior attack with multiple hand lines, but once the fire broke though the roof, firefighters were pulled out of the building for safety reasons.

 

Once defensive efforts knocked the fire down considerably, personnel went back inside to finish extinguishing the flames. Then hot spots were monitored.

 

The entire apartment building (eight units) was impacted by the fire. Half of the building was destroyed and the other half sustained smoke and water damage.

 

The Red Cross was contacted to assist residents. The woman who was rescued out of the top floor window was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. There were no other reported injuries.

 

Multiple Red Shift companies responded to the scene, along with CPD, Hamilton County EMS, EPB, CFD Supply, Chattanooga-Hamilton Rescue’s Rehabilitation Unit and Hamilton County 911’s Incident Dispatch Unit.

 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Those in command of the large-scale response commended crews for their hard work and for getting the fire out quickly. 

 

“Great job by everybody involved,” said Battalion Chief Ashley May. “We had good crew integrity and everyone was effective in their roles. Thank you to Chattanooga Police as well for the support and assistance they provided on the scene, especially when we were making a rescue and setting up firefighting operations. This was a big fire and we all worked together.” 

- photo by CFD

September 6, 2021

Walker County Arrest Report For Aug. 30-Sept. 5

September 6, 2021

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

September 5, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Here is the Walker County arrest report for Aug. 30-Sept. 5: BROGDON DEBORAH LYNN W/F 59 FELONY OFFICER SIMPSON AGGRAVATED ASSAULT FVA SIMS KIMBERLY ANN W/F 55 MISD OFFICER BLESCH BATTERY ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEASLEY, QUINZELL JERMUN 2210 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Walker County Arrest Report For Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Aug. 30-Sept. 5: BROGDON DEBORAH LYNN W/F 59 FELONY OFFICER SIMPSON AGGRAVATED ASSAULT FVA SIMS KIMBERLY ANN W/F 55 MISD OFFICER BLESCH BATTERY FVA PURSLEY JERRY LAMAR W/M 56 MISD OFFICER AGREDANO DUI, DRIVING WHILE REVOKED HOGUE JR KENNETH WAYNE W/M 31 FELONY OFFICER DAVIS WARRANT PASLEY GREGORY LAMAR B/M 46 WARRANT ... (click for more)

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com. In addition, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Hospitals Requiring Health Care Workers To Get Vaccinated Are Making The Correct Choice

It was with dismay that I read the commentary on vaccine mandates for health care workers. This is not a new or PC tactic. Many health care facilities have required its employees to get the flu shot for years. As health care institutions and providers of care to our most vulnerable, we have a duty to provide the safest environment in which they obtain their evaluation and treatment. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We’re No. 1! (In COVID)

After the first week of college football, no less than 10 of the nation’s team’s fans chanted on Saturday “We’re No. 1,” but in Tennessee the distinction only applies to COVID. According to the CDC, the state of Tennessee is reporting 790 infections per 100,000 citizens which is the highest in the nation. South Carolina, where COVID is now 719 per 100K, is No. 2. This means that ... (click for more)

Sports

Stovall Wins Sprint To Capture Overall Victory In FCA 5K

Numbers were down from years past and the overall winning times weren’t as fast, but there was still some intense competition at the 34 th Annual FCA 5K at Chattanooga State Monday morning. The course was changed a bit for this year, but it was still flat and fast and the same 3.1 miles that finished by the tennis courts. There were 104 finishers for the race. Caleb Stovall, ... (click for more)

Complete Results From 2021 FCA 5K

**** OVERALL FEMALE **** Place Name Ag Div Hometown Guntime Pace ===== ===================== == ===== ================= ======= ===== 1 Amanda Hodges 38 FOPEN Soddy Daisy, TN 22:56 7:23 **** OVERALL MALE **** Place Name Ag Div Hometown Guntime Pace ===== ===================== == ===== ================= ======= ===== 1 Caleb Stovall 17 MOPEN ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors