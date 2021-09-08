Re: City Council Approves National Police Chief Search In 7-2 Vote I agree with City Councilwoman Coonrod and City Councilman Byrd. Doing a nationwide search is a waste of money. “Police Chief Executive Research Forum will be paid $60,000.” We need a chief who already understands and loves Chattanooga. We need a chief who has a vested permanent interest in protecting ... (click for more)

It has now been two weeks since School Board member Rhonda Thurman came down with the COVID virus and, to hear her tell it, "It is every bit as bad as what my friends who have had it told me it is. I've had six personal friends who have died of COVID and I don't know when I've been as sick. My husband Don and I both had it at the same time, so we nursed each other through it and