Georgia Has 41 More COVID Deaths And 5,203 New Cases
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 41 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 20,298.
There are 5,203 new cases as that total reaches 1,140,068 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 75,214, which is an increase of 497 from Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 7,377 cases, up 40; 73 deaths; 282 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 3,061 cases, up 27; 69 deaths; 210 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,624 cases, up 6; 14 deaths; 65 hospitalizations
Walker County: 8,469 cases, up 48; 88 deaths; 318 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 17,749 cases, up 60; 255 deaths; 847 hospitalizations