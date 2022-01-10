Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, January 10, 2022 39.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Breaking News

Monday, January 10, 2022
January 10, 2022

Police Blotter: Lady Thinks Neighbor's Car Hit Her House; Woman Suspects Housekeeping Stole Her $80 Shoes

January 10, 2022

Public Assistance Sought In Pending Child Rape Cases

January 10, 2022

Clint Powell Interviews County Mayor Candidates: Matt Hullander


A woman on Austin Drive said someone backed into her house. Officers observed skid marks in the grass and damage to the side of the house. The woman said she was told by a neighbor the people ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) and the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) arrested Ryan Andrew Meyung in December, on three counts of child rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping ... (click for more)

Clint Powell interviewed Matt Hullander who is a candidate for mayor of Hamilton County. Click here to listen. (click for more)



Breaking News

Opinion

How To Lose Tourists - And Response (2)

Yesterday, Jan. 8, while leaving the UTC basketball game I was walking to the car when I noticed a 70+ year old man standing in pure disbelief and staring at a parking ticket. A parking ticket that was written on a Saturday at 4:20 p.m. This is 20 minutes after the UTC game started at 4 p.m. I talked to the man for 25 minutes. He is from Baltimore, he quickly said even a large city ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: COVID Crisis Roars

If you live in Alabama, the chance you’ll test positive for COVID are now greater than not. In the state of Alabama 54.59 percent of COVID-19 tests are now coming back positive. This week in Georgia the test positivity rate is 37.82 and in Tennessee it’s 36.78. In all three states these are record numbers, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, as the virus ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Have Big 2nd Quarter In 68-58 Victory At Ole Miss

The UT Lady Vols outscored Ole Miss 23-10 in the second quarter and win on to win by 10 points at Oxford on Sunday afternoon. It was only the second loss of the season for the Rebels. Tennessee goes to 15-1. Jordan Horston scored 20 points in the 68-58 win, while Alexus Dye added 15. Tess Darby had several key three-pointers to finish with 13. Post player Shakira Austin ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Barnes Questions Fulkerson's Energy Level After Another COVID Bout

Amid some common postgame discourse about turnovers and experienced players, Tennessee coach Rick Barnes made an uncommon remark about John Fulkerson, the Vols’ most celebrated men’s basketball veteran. “And again, that’s what I’m talking about, where we need John to help us,” Barnes said. “If not, he needs to step aside, I’m telling you. We need him. We’ve talked to him enough ... (click for more)


