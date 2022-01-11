 Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Weather

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

January 11, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

January 11, 2022

Man Arrested For Child Rape In Hamilton County Is Suspect In Many Other States

January 11, 2022

Roddey Coe Announces Candidacy For Hamilton County School Board District 10


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) and the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) arrested Ryan Andrew Meyung in December, on three counts of child rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping ... (click for more)

Roddey Coe has formally announced his candidacy for Hamilton County School Board District 10 – one of two newly drawn school board districts that includes Bess T. Shepherd Elementary, Ooltewah ... (click for more)



Opinion

Jerry Summers: Chattanooga Bar Association Judicial Poll Should Only Be 1 Factor In Citizen's Vote

As one of nearly 700 attorneys in the Chattanooga Bar Association (CBA) who either did not take the time to vote or was inadvertently not attentive enough to exercise my right and privilege to praise or take anonymous cheap shots at judges I am a little reluctant to comment on said process ---- but I will. In the four adjoining counties of Hamilton, Rhea, Bradley, and Marion there ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Trans Swimmers Duel

Lia Thomas, a male-to-female transgender athlete, has attracted great waves of criticism as a very successful member of the women’s swim team at the University of Pennsylvania. During her first three years at UPenn Thomas was on the men’s team but then, after she discovered she was a female, she has set pool and team records this season and turned collegiate women’s sports on its ... (click for more)

Sports

National Football Foundation/College Hall Of Fame Announces Class Of 2022 Honorees

The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class during "Championship Drive Presented by Capital One" on ESPN. 2022 COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS PLAYERS: LaVar Arrington – LB, Penn State (1997-99) Champ Bailey – DB, Georgia (1996-98) Michael Crabtree – WR, Texas Tech (2007-08) ... (click for more)

UTC Women Get Big Double OT Win At Samford

Chattanooga’s bench could not be contained as Brooke Hampel put up the game winning shot with just 0.4 seconds left in double overtime at Samford Monday night in Southern Conference women’s basketball action. “I thought we were going to get a technical for storming the court,” Mocs head coach Katie Burrows said. Chattanooga got the stop on the other end to grab a 71-69 ... (click for more)


