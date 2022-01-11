January 11, 2022
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) and the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) arrested Ryan Andrew Meyung in December, on three counts of child rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and other related charges. He is currently being held in the county jail.
The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class during "Championship Drive Presented by Capital One" on ESPN.
2022 COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS
PLAYERS:
LaVar Arrington – LB, Penn State (1997-99)
Champ Bailey – DB, Georgia (1996-98)
Chattanooga’s bench could not be contained as Brooke Hampel put up the game winning shot with just 0.4 seconds left in double overtime at Samford Monday night in Southern Conference women’s basketball action.
“I thought we were going to get a technical for storming the court,” Mocs head coach Katie Burrows said.
