Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 653 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Thursday reported 653 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 673 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 78,616.

There has been one more death from the virus in Hamilton County, for a total of 920. It is reported the death was a white woman, age 41-50.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 237 in Hamilton County, up from 235 on Wednesday. Nine more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 134 Hamilton County inpatients and 47 patients are in ICU, down from 51 on Wednesday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 70,837, which is 90 percent.

There are 6,859 active cases, compared to 6,987 on Wednesday.