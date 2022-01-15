Police Blotter: Woman Hears Man Sleepwalking In Her Carport; Man Walking Dog Is Called A Pedophile By His Neighbor

A woman on East 5th Street told police she was hearing noises coming from her carport that sounded like someone was in it. Police found a man in the carport who seemed confused and was detained. The woman said she didn’t know who the man was. He was identified by police who reported he has sleepwalking issues and he was out with friends at a bar on Brainerd Road and his friends dropped him off in this area. A warrant check was conducted showing no active warrants for the man. The woman said she did not wish to press charges for trespassing.

An anonymous complainant flagged down an officer and said they saw a man going through unlocked vehicles in the parking lot of La Quinta at 7051 McCutcheon Road. The officer spoke with the man on McCutcheon Road. No victims were identified by police.

An officer reported at disorder at Motel 6 at 5505 Brainerd Road. A taxi driver for Mercury wanted to call police for his side of the story after the desk clerk for Motel 6 said she was calling the police to escort him out. He recorded her being rude after suggesting he stay another night and questioning the return of his deposit. She was seen calling him "stupid" and referring to him in an unkind manner to someone on her cell phone. This she got up to call police. The video file was too large to attach to the police report. The officer spoke with the desk clerk about the incident and she said she did not call the police once she saw the man was leaving the lobby. She said the issue was about him receiving his $100 deposit in the morning and not at 3 a.m.

The store manager for Walgreens at 2104 McCallie Ave. told police a black male wearing a black beanie and black jacket walked inside the store and started screaming at employees. The manager also mentioned that the man started accusing the employees, saying they chased him out of the store every time and called him a beggar. The man left the scene prior to police arriving. The manager said the man claimed he was going to break all the car windows in the store parking lot. Police drove through the area but the man was not found.

A woman on La Porte Drive told police her 2012 silver Kia Optima had been stolen. Also on scene was the woman’s son. The son told police he left the house at 8 a.m. to take his dogs to the dog park and the car was in the driveway at that time. The son returned at 9:15 a.m. and the vehicle was gone. The woman said her purse had been stolen from her vehicle on Lee Highway and there was a spare key in the purse. The most distinctive feature is the vehicle has a specialty tag, Humming Birds. The car was entered into NCIC.

A woman on Talladega Drive said her husband, who is not supposed to be on the property, was there. When police arrived, the man said his girlfriend was already on her way to pick him up. The man left with his girlfriend during police presence.

Police received a call from Mobile Crisis stating they had received text messages from a number and the person sending the messages was potentially suicidal. The phone was pinged to North Access Road. When the phone number was contacted by dispatch and police, the female said that it was not her that sent the messages and for dispatch and police to stop contacting her. No suicidal party was ever found and it is believed that the person sending the messages to Crisis was using an app to hide their actual phone number.

A woman said she had rented a U-Haul in order to drop off her old mattress and box springs at the refuse center at 1321 Airport Road. The worker at the refuse center said she is not allowed to drop items off in any commercial or rented vehicle. Police assisted the woman in transferring the items into a personal vehicle in order to drop her items off.

Police were dispatched to a noise complaint at Target at 5579 Hwy. 153. Police spoke with a man playing his violin in the parking lot. He was asked to move along and he did without incident.

A man on East Brainerd Road told police there has been a black male with a beard and gray clothing knocking on his door. He said this has been going on for the last two days and he has no idea who he is. The man does not know if he lives in the apartment complex or what. The man has it on his ring camera of the unknown male repeatedly knocking on his door.

An employee at Volcano Crab and Bar at 2342 Shallowford Village Dr. told police a white female and black female came in and ate. After finishing their meal both ran out of the store without paying the $80 they owed. Officers were unable to locate the suspects at this time.

A loss prevention office at Home Depot at 7421 Commons Blvd. said someone had just run out with a bag of items without paying for them. He said that a white male, wearing a black jacket, a hat with a yellowish logo on it, and boots walked into the store. He then walked around and picked up a backpack. He started putting items in the backpack and walked toward the door. As he was walking toward the door the employee called police because the officer had just left the store from a previous shoplifting. He said the man got into a black Nissan Sentra with a temp tag. The Sentra left the parking lot and got onto Commons Boulevard. The car appeared to drive into the parking lot of Lowe’s. The officer was not able to find the car but was able to get a photo of the man and it will be sent out to CPD sworn for possible identification. The amount of merchandise that he got away with was $201.54.

Police were dispatched to Fiesta Mexican at 4021 Hixson Pike on a report of suspicious people. They spoke with two men who were camped there. They said they were in the process of leaving and had the property owner's permission to be there until the next day.

A man at the Speedway gas station at 3956 Brainerd Road was being loud and rude to employees and the customers and was asked to leave, which he did.

A man on Gay Street told police he was having a disagreement with a neighbor living down the street. The man said that the neighbor had called him a pedophile and he was very offended. The officer went to the neighbor's home and spoke with a woman. The woman said that the man stops in the roadway in front of their home while walking his dog. The woman showed the officer a video of the man standing in front of their home for 40 seconds with his dog. The man said he stops to make sure the neighbor’s dogs are put up. Per the man’s request, the officer asked the neighbor to refrain from calling the man a pedophile. Per the neighbor’s request, the officer asked the man to not stop in front of the neighbor’s home. Both parties were made aware that the other party did not break the law but by honoring these requests further disorders could be avoided.