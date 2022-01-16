PHOTOS: Snow In The Chattanooga Area

January 16, 2022
A group said it will rally on Monday at noon in front of the Chattanooga City Courts Building, 600 Market St., to speak out in support of life sentence reform by the Tennessee legislature this ... (click for more)
A man told police he found a green rifle in a ditch while at work. He said he found the rifle at the 400 Block of McBrien Road. The man said he retrieved the firearm and then he notified police once he got home. He told police he is a former felon and he is not allowed to possess firearms. Police retrieved the rifle from the man and transported it to Property.
Thank you to all of our representatives for seeing this through. There are many citizens within Hamilton County that have had enough financial hardships in their lives without having to deal with this nonsense.
SOME DANDY ONE-LINERS
* -- Every box of raisins is a tragic tale of grapes that could have been wine.
* -- Someone posted that they had just made synonym buns. I replied "you mean just like the ones that grammar used to make?" I am now blocked.
* -- Dear paranoid people who check behind their shower curtains for murderers ... if you do find one, what's your plan?
The Tennessee Lady Vols got balanced scoring on Sunday afternoon in Knoxville as they took a blowout victory over Kentucky. The Lady Vols led by as many as 31 points and finished ahead 84-58.
Malachi Smith knocked down a pair of go-ahead free throws with 7.6 seconds left and secured the game-winning defensive stop on the other end to lift the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team to a thrilling 71-69 win over Southern Conference leader Furman inside a raucous 'Gold Rush' McKenzie Arena on Saturday afternoon.
