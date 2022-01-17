Police Blotter: Homeless Man Won't Leave The Read House; From Out Of Town Man Watches His Pig Purse Get Stolen Off His Porch

Employees of The Read House, 107 West Martin Luther King Blvd., called police in regards to a homeless person in the building who was refusing to leave. An employee told police a black male was in the building who was not a guest. He said when he told the man to leave, he started to cuss at him. The man left prior to police arrival. Management identified the man, saying this is a common occurrence. After police left, the man came back to the premises, but once again left prior to police arrival.

* * *

Police observed a vehicle traveling south on Central Avenue with dark tinted windows. Police attempted to make a traffic stop due to the tint being so dark. After police initiated blue lights, the vehicle took off heading east on East 23rd Street. Police know the identify of a man who has several warrants on file and has been known to drive this vehicle.

* * *

Police encountered a man in the parking lot of the Residence Inn, 2340 Center St. The man requested a ride to his grandmother's house on Ranco Circle. Police gave the man a ride to that location.

* * *

A trash can was set on fire at 2815 4th Ave. CFD arrived and put out the fire. It is unknown what started the fire and there are no known suspects.

* * *

A woman called police from the Hamilton Inn, 6860 Lee Hwy., and said that she was in an argument with her ex-boyfriend. She said that she was trying to get her belongings and he told her that she had to leave and he escorted her out of the hotel room. She then called the police to get

her belongings from him inside the room. Police were able to knock on the door and the ex-boyfriend answered the door. The woman was able to get her belongings and left the scene without any issue.

* * *

Police responded to a possible stolen vehicle recovery on Bradt Street. However, upon arrival and checking the vehicle, it was a Ford not a Lexus, which was the type of vehicle stolen.

* * *

A woman on Boyce Street told police that overnight someone had knocked the crossbar and mailboxes off of the post. She said with the location of the post, the damage must have been intentional. The cost to repair is unknown. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A woman told police she left her purse inside a vehicle while at the SunTrust Bank, 7001 Lee Hwy. She said the person driving the car was Erica and she was with a male named Shawn, unknown last names. She said she attempted to get them to stop after she realized her purse was inside the vehicle, but they drove away. She said she believed they were unaware her purse was inside the vehicle when they left. She said she wanted her purse back, but has no way of contacting the people in the vehicle.

* * *



A loss prevention employee at Sportsman's Warehouse, 6241 Perimeter Dr., reported a white male shoplifting two air pistols. Security footage revealed the man take the items and leave as a passenger in a white Mitsubishi SUV (TN tag). ERPD was dispatched to check for the vehicle at the registered address, at which time it was learned that the registered owner no longer lives there, but frequents local hotels. No further suspect information or investigative leads were available.

* * *

The manager at the Red Roof Inn, 7014 Shallowford Road, told police that a guest was refusing to get out of a room. Police went to the room and spoke with man, who was packing his items. The man packed all the items from the room and went to a nearby hotel.

* * *

A shoplifting at was reported at Academy Sports, 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd. The manager told police that a customer just walked into the business with nothing in his hands. Moments later he walked right back out without paying for anything. When he walked out he had what looked like a blue jacket wrapped around his arm. It appeared to be an Under Armour jacket sold in the store for $45. After he was told that someone just walked out of the store without paying for merchandise, the manager walked out and was able to see that he got into a bluish Honda CRV with TN tag. After running the tag information, it did come back to a blue Honda CRV to a man police identified. Police attempted to locate the vehicle in the area and at the address and were not able to. The only suspect information that police have on the man that entered the store was a white male around 30 years old, weighing around 160 pounds and about 6' tall.

* * *

A man on Bridge Circle told police he rented his vehicle to a woman using Terro. He said the woman returned the vehicle at 12:03 p.m. and took pictures of the vehicle at his residence. Two minutes after the woman took the pictures, the man's GPS showed the vehicle in motion. The vehicle GPS was last active in Alton Park. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate it. The man said the keys were inside the vehicle when it was stolen. Police entered it in NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A shoplifting was reported at Gabe's, 5380 Highway 153. An employee told police a black female in her 30's with braids in a pony tail came into the store and shoplifted a buggy full of merchandise. She was seen leaving the store and getting into a white sedan with a black bumper, possibly a Nissan Altima. It is unknown what all was taken or a total dollar amount.

* * *



A man on Sargent Daly Drive told police his ex-girlfriend has been calling/texting him threats about making his life hard and possibly trying to have him arrested. The man said he has had

reoccurring issues with the woman and wished to have this documented in case she were to act upon her threats.

* * *

A man on Cannon Avenue told police he is out of town, but he observed a package delivered to his porch at 10 a.m. via Ring camera. He said he also observed a white female come to the porch at 10:53 a.m., remove the package and enter a black SUV, possibly a Nissan Xterra. He was able to send a picture to police for possible identification. He said the package contained a black Shane Dawson pig purse ($65).