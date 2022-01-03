 Monday, January 3, 2022 35.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Fleischmann Joins Colleagues To Oppose Biden’s Vaccine Mandate In Upcoming Supreme Court Case

Monday, January 3, 2022

Representative Chuck Fleischmann joined over 130 Members of the House of Representatives and more than 40 Senators in filing an amicus brief to the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) in the upcoming case considering President Biden’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) requiring private workplaces with over 100 employees to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine or require weekly testing.

 

In the brief, the members argue that Congress did not give OSHA the authority to impose a vaccine mandate and urge SCOTUS to prevent the mandate’s enforcement.

 

“President Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate imposes tyrannical top-down government control into the private lives of countless Tennesseans and Americans nationwide.

No Tennessean or American should be forcibly fired from their job because of their right to make a personal medical decision,” said Congressman Fleischmann. “The Administration’s mandate will decimate our nation’s workers and small businesses and force countless Americans to choose between feeding their families and keeping a roof over their heads or losing their job through no fault of their own. I am proud to stand with my colleagues to fight for the rule of law against Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate on private workplaces.”

 

Read the full text of the amicus brief here.


January 3, 2022

Hamilton County Has 492 New COVID Cases And 2 More Deaths

January 3, 2022

Fleischmann Joins Colleagues To Oppose Biden’s Vaccine Mandate In Upcoming Supreme Court Case

January 3, 2022

Man Charged With Domestic Assault, Leaving 2 Children Under The Age Of 5 Alone


The Hamilton County Health Department reported 492 new positive cases on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 72,027. The Hamilton County Health Department reported ... (click for more)

Representative Chuck Fleischmann joined over 130 Members of the House of Representatives and more than 40 Senators in filing an amicus brief to the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga man is charged with domestic assault and leaving two children under the age of five alone. On New Year’s Eve, law enforcement went to Bunker Hill Road and spoke to a woman, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Has 492 New COVID Cases And 2 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 492 new positive cases on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 72,027. The Hamilton County Health Department reported two more coronavirus deaths on Monday. The death total is 782. It is reported the deaths were both white females, one age 41-50 and the other was age 71-80. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations ... (click for more)

Fleischmann Joins Colleagues To Oppose Biden’s Vaccine Mandate In Upcoming Supreme Court Case

Representative Chuck Fleischmann joined over 130 Members of the House of Representatives and more than 40 Senators in filing an amicus brief to the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) in the upcoming case considering President Biden’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) requiring private workplaces with over 100 employees ... (click for more)

Opinion

Col. Willard Sisson Was A Driving Force Behind Patriotic Events In Chattanooga

One of Chattanooga’s most patriotic citizens passed away the last day of 2021. Col. Willard Sisson had a long and distinguished military career in addition to being a loan officer of Chattanooga Federal Savings and Loan Association. Chattanooga Federal president Arnold Chambers said the bank's success was in large part because of Col. Sisson’s leadership. He also served as president ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Zach's Still Active

Chattanooga’s Zach Wamp, who represented Tennessee's 3rd Congressional district quite well from 1995 to 2011, is still active in Washington politics, and recently signed a letter praising the efforts of a Congressional committee that is investigating “the Capitol insurrection riots” that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, this shortly before Donald Trump would surrender the Presidency. ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Hendon hooker Can't Wait Til Next Season

The sweat had barely dried from Tennessee’s effort in the Music City Bowl last Thursday in Nashville. The hurt resulting from a 48-45 overtime loss to Purdue was only beginning to be processed. Yet Hendon Hooker already was moving on. In his postgame comments, the Vols quarterback was pointing himself back to Knoxville and on toward next season. He wasn’t intending to go alone ... (click for more)

UTC's Palmer Places Third At Southern Scuffle

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Brayden Palmer won seven straight matches, including four in overtime to take home third place at the Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Sportswear, in the 133-pound weight class. Senior 125-pounder Fabian Gutierrez picked up a sixth-place finish. After dropping his first match of the tournament in overtime, Palmer won seven ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors