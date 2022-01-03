Fleischmann Joins Colleagues To Oppose Biden’s Vaccine Mandate In Upcoming Supreme Court Case

Representative Chuck Fleischmann joined over 130 Members of the House of Representatives and more than 40 Senators in filing an amicus brief to the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) in the upcoming case considering President Biden’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) requiring private workplaces with over 100 employees to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine or require weekly testing.

In the brief, the members argue that Congress did not give OSHA the authority to impose a vaccine mandate and urge SCOTUS to prevent the mandate’s enforcement.

“President Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate imposes tyrannical top-down government control into the private lives of countless Tennesseans and Americans nationwide. No Tennessean or American should be forcibly fired from their job because of their right to make a personal medical decision,” said Congressman Fleischmann. “The Administration’s mandate will decimate our nation’s workers and small businesses and force countless Americans to choose between feeding their families and keeping a roof over their heads or losing their job through no fault of their own. I am proud to stand with my colleagues to fight for the rule of law against Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate on private workplaces.”

Read the full text of the amicus brief here.