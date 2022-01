Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABRAHAM, ANGELA WILLIS

6018 PORTER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BULLOCH, DATA LEBRON

8117 KARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT



DAVIS, ADAM KEAN

410 FRENCH ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, MICHAEL J

941 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



GOODWIN, DEREK LEWON

1507 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



HADDOX, ARIEL D

2800 Curtis St Chattanooga, 374061808

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HARVEY, BRANDON WILL

421RETRO HUGHES ROAD BAKEWELL, 37373

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES

3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 118 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HOLLAND, DAVID KEITH

1321 EAST CHERRY STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HORTON, ALLEN JERMAINE

2316 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00



HUGHES, TAMESHA DANYELLE

3426 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



KAMLEITNER, WOLFGANG

182 INTEGRA VISTA DRIVE APT 1 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KEETON, RANDAL LEE

149 OLD GRAND CENTER RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE



LOWE, APRIL RENEE

929 EAST AVE CHATTTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT



MAURICIO-DIAZ, EDWIN

2207 ROOSEVELT ,

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY



MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN

4218 DUPONT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



MCCONNELL, RICKEY JAMES

4821 SYLVIA CIRCLE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



MONZON, EMMANUEL LUIS

908 VALLEY WOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SAMPLES, STACEY A

18 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112746

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN

10718 WORLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WATKINS, HARLEY V

252 SMOKEY CLARK ROAD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WHITTEMORE, KATELIN LORENE

235 AVORY LANE ELLIJAY, 30536

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WILSON, SHIESHA

7255 LEE HWY APT 122 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000



ZARZOUR, TABITHA DAWN

9747 E BRAINERD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING