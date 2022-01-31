 Monday, January 31, 2022 32.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Monday, January 31, 2022
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

January 31, 2022

Police Blotter: Officer Helps Woman Who's Aged Out Of Foster Care; Porch Decoration Thief Returns

January 31, 2022

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

January 31, 2022

Walker County Arrest Report For Jan. 24-30


An officer responded to a wellness check on Signal Mountain Road. The woman said she had aged out of foster care and was currently homeless, living in her car. She asked the officer what her ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Jan. 24-30: FORD PAMELA KAY W/F 29 MISD OFFICER HAVEN FAILURE TO APPEAR VEAL RONALD BRENT W/M 38 FELONY OFFICER HAVEN PROBATION VIOLATION X2-MISD, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Officer Helps Woman Who's Aged Out Of Foster Care; Porch Decoration Thief Returns

An officer responded to a wellness check on Signal Mountain Road. The woman said she had aged out of foster care and was currently homeless, living in her car. She asked the officer what her options were. After speaking with her, the officer found that she had a valid housing voucher and was working a job at a Red Bank pizza place. The officer told her that at this time there are ... (click for more)

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com. In addition, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Blind Trust Fodder In Local Campaigns

Let the local campaign rodeo begin. It is the season of fun for the observer, because no one does politics better than the people of Hamilton County. At the same time, political campaigns can be frustrating, stressful, hard emotionally, and exhausting for the candidate and their family. I appreciate the candidate’s willingness to take this challenge for their district and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Diversity And More

At a time when we are being beaten down by ‘diversity,’ am I the only one who thinks race takes a huge backseat when President Biden limits a seat on the Supreme Court to a black female? My definition of diversity includes everybody but from where I sit, the President has committed the unthinkable for the highest court in the land. My dream would be to appoint the very best jurist ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Wrestlers Drop 18-13 Match At Campbell

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s wrestling team dropped a back and forth battle, 18-13 at Campbell to conclude its North Carolina road trip on Sunday afternoon. The Mocs were up 13-12 with two bouts remaining, but the hosts logged two decisions in the upperweight classes to complete their comeback. 24th-ranked 125-pounder, Fabian Gutierrez got the Mocs on the board ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Fell Just Short Of Turning Unsightly Loss Into A Win At Texas

Tennessee had a shot at erasing a 16-point deficit and beating Texas Saturday night. In the bitter end, the Vols couldn’t overcome themselves more so than the Longhorns. And that was the real shame of a 52-51 loss in a Big 12/SEC Challenge game at the Erwin Center that served as a Texas homecoming for Vols coach Rick Barnes. Josiah-Jordan James was feeling a lot of the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors