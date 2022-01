A 40-year-old man is still missing after going for a walk on New Year's Day.

Family members said Nick Callegari recently was diagnosed with epilepsy.

He was last seen around 6 p.m. at Champy's on MLK Boulevard.

His wife, Lauren Baird Callegari, said, "He needs his medication and safety! Please help us locate him immediately. If you see him, please call the police and myself at 423 432-5333 or Richard Callegari at 423 316-3962.

"Thank you all for the concern."