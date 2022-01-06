 Thursday, January 6, 2022 37.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

McVeagh, Greenholtz, Poole, Hollingsworth Get High Marks In Annual Bar Association Judicial Poll

Thursday, January 6, 2022

General Sessions Court Judge Alex McVeagh, Criminal Court Judges Tom Greenholtz and Don Poole and Circuit Court Judge Jeff Hollingsworth got high marks in the annual Chattanooga Bar Association Judicial Poll. Judge Hollingsworth is not running for re-election.

Just 117 attorneys out of over 800 CBA members took part in the poll. Some of those did not vote in courts in which they do not normally practice. The system is set up so that it is not possible to find out which attorneys voted in the poll or how they voted, it was stated.

Judge McVeagh had a 79 percent rating on superior legal ability, 88 percent on good moral character, 83 percent on diligence and 85 percent on judicial temperament.

Also in General Sessions Court, Judge Christie Sell had a 55 percent rating on superior legal ability, 77 percent on good moral character, 52 percent on diligence and 62 percent on judicial temperament.

Judge Lila Statom had a 36 percent rating on superior legal ability, 66 percent on good moral character, 54 percent on diligence and 42 percent on judicial temperament.

Judge Gary Starnes had a 31 percent rating on superior legal ability, 55 percent on good moral character, 52 percent on diligence and 26 percent on judicial temperament.

Judge Gerald Webb had a 23 percent rating on superior legal ability, 47 percent on good moral character, 20 percent on diligence and 58 percent on judicial temperament.

In Criminal Court, Judge Greenholtz had an 82 percent rating on superior legal ability, 85 percent on good moral character, 82 percent on diligence and 76 percent on judicial temperament. 

Judge Don Poole, who is retiring, had a 78 percent rating on superior legal ability, 90 percent on good moral character, 78 percent on diligence and 88 percent on judicial temperament. 

Judge Barry Steelman had a 77 percent rating on superior legal ability, 88 percent on good moral character, 79 percent on diligence and 78 percent on judicial temperament.

In Circuit Court, Judge Hollingsworth had a 72 percent rating on superior legal ability, 91 percent on good moral character, 77 percent on diligence and 81 percent on judicial temperament.

Judge Marie Williams had a 67 percent rating on superior legal ability, 75 percent on good moral character, 61 percent on diligence and 58 percent on judicial temperament.

Judge Kyle Hedrick had a 60 percent rating on superior legal ability, 78 percent on good moral character, 71 percent on diligence and 72 percent on judicial temperament. 

Judge J.B. Bennett had a 40 percent rating on superior legal ability, 47 percent on good moral character, 48 percent on diligence and 33 percent on judicial temperament.

In Chancery Court, Chancellor Jeff Atherton had a 57 percent rating on superior legal ability, 79 percent on good moral character, 64 percent on diligence and 58 percent on judicial temperament.

Chancellor Pam Fleenor had a 26 percent rating on superior legal ability, 54 percent on good moral character, 41 percent on diligence and 14 percent said she had superior judicial temperament.  

In City Court, Judge Sherry Paty had a 60 percent rating on superior legal ability, 72 percent on good moral character, 63 percent on diligence and 64 percent on judicial temperament.

Judge Russell Bean, who is retiring, had a 62 percent rating on superior legal ability, 59 percent on good moral character, 60 percent on diligence and 72 percent on judicial temperament.

Juvenile Court Judge Rob Philyaw had a 70 percent rating on superior legal ability, 80 percent on good moral character, 71 percent on diligence and 80 percent on judicial temperament.


January 6, 2022

Police Blotter: Thousands Of Dollars Missing After Boyfriend Comes Over For Shower; Man Won't Pay For Domino's Delivery

January 6, 2022

New License Plates Coming In 2022

January 6, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


A woman on Tunnel Boulevard told police a friend had stolen some of her stuff and she wanted to make a police report. The officer asked the woman what items had been stolen and she said that

The Department of Revenue reminds Tennessee drivers that they will receive newly designed license plates in 2022. The new license plates will be available online, by mail and in-person as residents

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.



Opinion

DEI: The Death Of Higher Education

When I attended university, education was the ultimate tool for acquiring a better job. Not any more. We are no longer in a meritocracy-based job market, but a DEI clusterflop. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has never been demonstrated to make a person a better and more productive employee. You may get hired, but you will have difficulty because you won’t have the skills that will ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mayo Clinic Fires 700

The twinge I felt when I learned Mayo Clinic has just fired 700 employees was real because I have a strong affection for the place. I know and appreciate many of the 76,000 who work for what I consider to be the finest medical center in the world, but because one percent of the staff resisted the COVID vaccine, as of Tuesday they are no longer part of the family. My Achilles ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Announce 2022 Schedule With Game Times

The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced their 2022 schedule with game times. On Friday, April 8, the Lookouts will make their season debut when they head on the road to take on the Tennessee Smokies. Four days later the team comes home to kick off their 2022 season against the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday, April 12 at 7:15 p.m. The full schedule features 69 total home games ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard Tabbed To Wooden Award Top-25 Midseason Watch List

University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard is proving again she is one of the best players in the nation as she has been tabbed to the John R. Wooden Award Top-25 Midseason Watch List, it was announced Wednesday evening. The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2022 John R. Wooden Award Women's Player of the Year presented by ... (click for more)


