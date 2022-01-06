McVeagh, Greenholtz, Poole, Hollingsworth Get High Marks In Annual Bar Association Judicial Poll

General Sessions Court Judge Alex McVeagh, Criminal Court Judges Tom Greenholtz and Don Poole and Circuit Court Judge Jeff Hollingsworth got high marks in the annual Chattanooga Bar Association Judicial Poll. Judge Hollingsworth is not running for re-election.

Just 117 attorneys out of over 800 CBA members took part in the poll. Some of those did not vote in courts in which they do not normally practice. The system is set up so that it is not possible to find out which attorneys voted in the poll or how they voted, it was stated.

Judge McVeagh had a 79 percent rating on superior legal ability, 88 percent on good moral character, 83 percent on diligence and 85 percent on judicial temperament.

Also in General Sessions Court, Judge Christie Sell had a 55 percent rating on superior legal ability, 77 percent on good moral character, 52 percent on diligence and 62 percent on judicial temperament.

Judge Lila Statom had a 36 percent rating on superior legal ability, 66 percent on good moral character, 54 percent on diligence and 42 percent on judicial temperament.

Judge Gary Starnes had a 31 percent rating on superior legal ability, 55 percent on good moral character, 52 percent on diligence and 26 percent on judicial temperament.

Judge Gerald Webb had a 23 percent rating on superior legal ability, 47 percent on good moral character, 20 percent on diligence and 58 percent on judicial temperament.

In Criminal Court, Judge Greenholtz had an 82 percent rating on superior legal ability, 85 percent on good moral character, 82 percent on diligence and 76 percent on judicial temperament.

Judge Don Poole, who is retiring, had a 78 percent rating on superior legal ability, 90 percent on good moral character, 78 percent on diligence and 88 percent on judicial temperament.

Judge Barry Steelman had a 77 percent rating on superior legal ability, 88 percent on good moral character, 79 percent on diligence and 78 percent on judicial temperament.

In Circuit Court, Judge Hollingsworth had a 72 percent rating on superior legal ability, 91 percent on good moral character, 77 percent on diligence and 81 percent on judicial temperament.

Judge Marie Williams had a 67 percent rating on superior legal ability, 75 percent on good moral character, 61 percent on diligence and 58 percent on judicial temperament.

Judge Kyle Hedrick had a 60 percent rating on superior legal ability, 78 percent on good moral character, 71 percent on diligence and 72 percent on judicial temperament.

Judge J.B. Bennett had a 40 percent rating on superior legal ability, 47 percent on good moral character, 48 percent on diligence and 33 percent on judicial temperament.

In Chancery Court, Chancellor Jeff Atherton had a 57 percent rating on superior legal ability, 79 percent on good moral character, 64 percent on diligence and 58 percent on judicial temperament.

Chancellor Pam Fleenor had a 26 percent rating on superior legal ability, 54 percent on good moral character, 41 percent on diligence and 14 percent said she had superior judicial temperament.

In City Court, Judge Sherry Paty had a 60 percent rating on superior legal ability, 72 percent on good moral character, 63 percent on diligence and 64 percent on judicial temperament.

Judge Russell Bean, who is retiring, had a 62 percent rating on superior legal ability, 59 percent on good moral character, 60 percent on diligence and 72 percent on judicial temperament.

Juvenile Court Judge Rob Philyaw had a 70 percent rating on superior legal ability, 80 percent on good moral character, 71 percent on diligence and 80 percent on judicial temperament.