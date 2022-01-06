 Thursday, January 6, 2022 37.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

New License Plates Coming In 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022

The Department of Revenue reminds Tennessee drivers that they will receive newly designed license plates in 2022.  The new license plates will be available online, by mail and in-person as residents complete their annual motor vehicle registration renewals.

Under Tennessee law, the plate may be redesigned every eight years if funds are approved in the General Assembly’s annual budget. This new license plate design will replace the current plate design launched in 2006, with modifications in 2011, 2016 and 2017.

Points to note:
License plates are issued through Tennessee’s local county clerk offices. Motorists can visit www.tncountyclerk.com to renew online.
New plates can be renewed in person, online, by mail or by kiosk. If you choose not to renew in person, the renewal fee will include $5 for mailing. 
Motorists are not able to renew early to receive the new license plate. You must wait until your designated renewal month. 

For more information and answers to commonly asked questions, visit www.tn.gov/revenue/newplate.


January 6, 2022

Health Department Vaccination Site Closed Thursday And Friday Due To Inclement Weather

January 6, 2022

Chattanooga Man, 35, Died In I-75 Wreck In McMinn County On New Year's Eve

January 6, 2022

Police Blotter: Thousands Of Dollars Missing After Boyfriend Comes Over For Shower; Man Won't Pay For Domino's Delivery


Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site will be closed Thursday. For more information, call the hotline at 423 209-8383. (click for more)

A 35-year-old Chattanooga man died in a single-vehicle accident in McMinn County on New Year’s Eve. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Wayne DeAndre Salters was driving northbound on I-75 at ... (click for more)

A woman on Tunnel Boulevard told police a friend had stolen some of her stuff and she wanted to make a police report. The officer asked the woman what items had been stolen and she said that ... (click for more)



DEI: The Death Of Higher Education

When I attended university, education was the ultimate tool for acquiring a better job. Not any more. We are no longer in a meritocracy-based job market, but a DEI clusterflop. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has never been demonstrated to make a person a better and more productive employee. You may get hired, but you will have difficulty because you won’t have the skills that will ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mayo Clinic Fires 700

The twinge I felt when I learned Mayo Clinic has just fired 700 employees was real because I have a strong affection for the place. I know and appreciate many of the 76,000 who work for what I consider to be the finest medical center in the world, but because one percent of the staff resisted the COVID vaccine, as of Tuesday they are no longer part of the family. My Achilles ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Announce 2022 Schedule With Game Times

The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced their 2022 schedule with game times. On Friday, April 8, the Lookouts will make their season debut when they head on the road to take on the Tennessee Smokies. Four days later the team comes home to kick off their 2022 season against the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday, April 12 at 7:15 p.m. The full schedule features 69 total home games ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard Tabbed To Wooden Award Top-25 Midseason Watch List

University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard is proving again she is one of the best players in the nation as she has been tabbed to the John R. Wooden Award Top-25 Midseason Watch List, it was announced Wednesday evening. The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2022 John R. Wooden Award Women's Player of the Year presented by ... (click for more)


