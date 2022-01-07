January 7, 2022
A man has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on McCallie Avenue.
The incident happened on Thursday night.
The man was taken to a local hospital. (click for more)
A man on Montview Dr ive told police he was in a heated verbal argument with his wife and he wanted her removed from the house. Police informed him that they couldn't remove her from the home because it's also her residence. The man told police that he was sick and tired of his wife verbally berating him over every little thing. He told police that every time she drinks, she gets ... (click for more)
The deceased person found in the Tennessee River on Dec. 31, has been identified as Jason L. Burton, 35.
At this time, there is no evidence of foul play. However, the cause and manner of death has yet been determined by the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office. (click for more)
When I attended university, education was the ultimate tool for acquiring a better job. Not any more. We are no longer in a meritocracy-based job market, but a DEI clusterflop. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has never been demonstrated to make a person a better and more productive employee. You may get hired, but you will have difficulty because you won’t have the skills that will ... (click for more)
Jeremy Faison, who as the Caucus chairman is the third leading Republican in the Tennessee Legislature, just got his “15 minutes of fame.” Faison apparently lost his grip while watching a Christian schools basketball game and tried to pick a fight and "pull down the pants" of a game official. The story’s gone viral and every major news source in America has ridiculed the rube.
... (click for more)
The Lady Vols had a big second quarter and finished 28 points ahead of #25 Texas A&M in Knoxville on Thursday night.
Tennessee trailed 21-20 at the end of the first quarter, but enjoyed a 22-7 advantage in the second quarter.
Tamari Key had 11 blocks to go with six rebounds and nine points.
Jordan Horston scored 18 in the game in which 10 different Lady Vols scored. ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced their 2022 schedule with game times. On Friday, April 8, the Lookouts will make their season debut when they head on the road to take on the Tennessee Smokies. Four days later the team comes home to kick off their 2022 season against the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday, April 12 at 7:15 p.m.
The full schedule features 69 total home games ... (click for more)