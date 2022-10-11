 Tuesday, October 11, 2022 65.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Governor Lee Launches $100 Million Violent Crime Intervention Fund For Local Law Enforcement

Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee launched the $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund and invited local law enforcement agencies to apply for grants that will be used to strengthen public safety in communities across Tennessee. 

“As Americans face rising crime nationwide, Tennessee is equipping law enforcement with the tools needed to keep every community safe,” said Governor Lee.

“Unprecedented times call for unprecedented support. I invite all police departments and sheriff’s offices to engage this opportunity so the state can thoughtfully invest these dollars in proven methods that will curb violent crime and strengthen public safety. Every Tennessean deserves to feel safe in their community, and our local law enforcement agencies deserve access to the resources needed to deliver that quality of life.”

As a cornerstone of Governor Lee’s Proven Crime Prevention agenda, the Violent Crime Intervention Fund was included in the state’s Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget to support local law enforcement’s work to reduce violent crime and strengthen public safety. Eligible uses of funding include evidence-based crime intervention models, hiring and training of specialized violent crime units, purchase and application of technology and equipment and law enforcement-led partnerships with community organizations to disrupt and prevent violent crime. 

Local law enforcement agencies can apply for grant funding through January 2023. Grants will be awarded in a hybrid model, with every local law enforcement agency guaranteed a minimum grant via a formula, with additional access to a pool of supplemental funds available to agencies that enter into collaborations or regional partnerships. Agencies are invited to learn more and apply for grants here.

In addition to the Violent Crime Intervention Fund, Lee has made the following Proven Crime Prevention  investments to strengthen public safety and directly support law enforcement across Tennessee:

- 100 additional Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers funded by the state
- $30 million to support recruitmentand retention bonuses for newly hired police officers
- $24 million in state funding to support local law enforcement access to basic training and onboarding costs
- Increased the frequency of training for new recruits and transfers from out-of-state to get law enforcement officers on the job faster
- Creation of a statewide network of Correctional Officer training programs in partnership with TCATs and Community Colleges
- Over $4 million in professional development programs for local correctional officers
- Over $25 million in Evidence Based Programming grants for local jails to start and operate proven crime and recidivism reduction programs for inmates


October 12, 2022

Weston Wamp Policy Advisor Davis Lundy Arrested For DUI, Marijuana Charge In Collegedale; Mayor Wamp Accepts His Resignation

October 11, 2022

Man With Gunshot Wound Was Dropped Off At Hospital By Brother Who Shot Him, Police Say

October 11, 2022

Man Charged With Shooting His Son's Mother; Pulling Gun On Neighbor; Taking Another Woman's Car And Biting Her


Davis Lundy, who was named recently as a policy advisor to new County Mayor Weston Wamp and who aided him in the campaign, has been arrested in Collegedale for DUI and a marijuana charge. He ... (click for more)

Marquel Alexander, of 4925 Lavender Trail in Hixson, has been charged with attempted first degree murder of his brother, who he dropped off at a hospital after shooting him. Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Ronald Spence, II has been charged with attempted first-degree murder of the mother of his son. He was also charged with pointing a gun at a female neighbor and trying to take her car, then afterward ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Weston Wamp Policy Advisor Davis Lundy Arrested For DUI, Marijuana Charge In Collegedale; Mayor Wamp Accepts His Resignation

Davis Lundy, who was named recently as a policy advisor to new County Mayor Weston Wamp and who aided him in the campaign, has been arrested in Collegedale for DUI and a marijuana charge. He was also charged with violation of the open container law and violation of the implied consent law. Mayor Wamp said, " “Having recently learned about Mr. Lundy’s arrest, I am very disappointed ... (click for more)

Man With Gunshot Wound Was Dropped Off At Hospital By Brother Who Shot Him, Police Say

Marquel Alexander, of 4925 Lavender Trail in Hixson, has been charged with attempted first degree murder of his brother, who he dropped off at a hospital after shooting him. Chattanooga Police responded to reports of a person shot at Memorial Northpark Hospital, 2051 Hamill Road, on Sept. 5 at approximately 12:01 a.m. The victim arrived at the hospital by a personal vehicle, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Unity Group Supports Recognition Of Indigenous Peoples Day

Today, the Unity Group is expressing its strong support for the recognition and designation of the second Monday in October as "Indigenous Peoples' Day." We outlined much of this sentiment in our 2017 draft resolution on the historic Citico-Lincoln Park sites that need continued safeguards and protections. We must have continued support for our indigenous communities which ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Where Are The Good Men?

Annie Holmquist, a skilled writer for The Epoch Times, wrote a good story last week about a perceived shortage of manly men in the country right now. She contends that today’s boys are “becoming feminized, in addition to the coddling, soft environment in which they’ve been raised.” And she suggests we teach them to be confident providers and protectors with the advice from an 1886 ... (click for more)

Sports

Horton says New Golf Course At McLemore On Lookout Mountain Could Be Site For A PGA Major

A second golf course is underway at the McLemore resort on Lookout Mountain, and developer Duane Horton said "The Outpost" will be really special. He said the elite golf course designers working on the project "believe it could be a site for a PGA Major." Mr. Horton said, "In addition to The Cloudland Lodge, McLemore’s management believes what began with the current 18-hole ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: McCullough Arrest Could Leave Vols Short-Handed Vs. Bama

A veteran starter’s playing status was among the questions Tennessee coach Josh Heupel faced on Monday in connection with Saturday’s marquee SEC football matchup with Alabama. Senior safety Jaylen McCollough was arrested Sunday on a charge of aggravated felony assault following an incident at a Knoxville apartment complex. McCollough has started since midway through his freshman ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors