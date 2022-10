Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BOATWRIGHT, DEDRICK G

1111 MOSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CHILD NEGLECT



CARTER, WALTER RAY

1019 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CHAVEZ-VILLASENOR, JOSE J

2337 STANDERFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR

119 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



DELROSARIO, ALDO

2045 OAK STREET SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE



DOMINGUEZ, KYLE

1605 MILNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT



FREEMAN, ALEX VICTOR

800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRIMES, LINDSEY NICOLE

306 CHICKAMAUGA RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



GUTHRIE, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS

1608 E 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAMLIN, RICKY ALLEN

205 BLUEBIRD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JACKSON, KAWANNA NICHELLE

5041 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112540

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KELLEY, DANIEL LABRON

5749 TAGGERT DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



KIMBRO, DAVID LAWRENCE

148 OLD LEAD MINE VALLEY CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KIRK, MARVIN LEE

3116 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



LABOO, ZACHARIAH ELIJAN

2516 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043819

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LEMAY, DREW AARON

115 QUAIL LANE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VOP - DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED L

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MCDADE, DELJUAN KHARI

4325 SUNSET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



METZ, STEVEN DEAN

11050 DAVENPORT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MILLWOOD, KATELAND A

1017 PALMER AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MINTON, SHAUN ALLEN

60608 HILBROOK LN HIXSON, 37411

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



PURSER, NICKOLAS DANIEL WADE

4318 LAZARD ST EAST STREET, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



RAISLER, HANNAH GRACE

4712 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113813

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



REDISH, RUSSELL DAVID

HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ROGERS, KOBE NYLAN

823 WOODMOORE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SCOVILLE, KENNETH J

930 DOUGLAS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



SCRUGGS, SEAN MICHEAL

2414 RUEBENY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



SHAW, ROBERT LEE

2223 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY



SHUMAKE, JASMINE DENISE

1813 N ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT



SILVELS, AUSTYN JOHN-MIKEAL

141 W.

38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTSPILLMAN, CHARLES HENERY7304 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374163228Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STAMEY, DANNY LEE185 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 373435080Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALTON, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN4411 OLD STATE ROAD ELLENWOOD, 30294Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKINGVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONWILKEY, SCOTT EDWARD101 SHEARER DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (CATOOSA)WILLIAMS, MILIJAH NAOMI2467 15TH AVENUE APT. 111 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHARASSMENTWRIGHT, ASHLEY MORGAN285 HALL CEMETERY RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)