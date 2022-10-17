 Monday, October 17, 2022 62.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Monday, October 17, 2022
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

October 17, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Calls 911 To Ask Police To Break Up With His Boyfriend For Him; Man Sitting On Bench Is Said To Be A Loan Shark

October 17, 2022

Walker County Arrest Report For Oct. 10-16

October 17, 2022

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


A man on N. Hickory Street told police he wanted them to tell his boyfriend to leave the residence. The boyfriend was asleep in the man's bed and the man made no attempt to ask him to leave. ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Oct. 10-16: DUQUE MELISSA MARIE W/F 35 MISD OFFICER SPROUSE DUI, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SPEEDING SHRUM JAMES SETH W/M 36 MISD OFFICER ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Calls 911 To Ask Police To Break Up With His Boyfriend For Him; Man Sitting On Bench Is Said To Be A Loan Shark

A man on N. Hickory Street told police he wanted them to tell his boyfriend to leave the residence. The boyfriend was asleep in the man's bed and the man made no attempt to ask him to leave. The man said that he and the boyfriend have been in a relationship for approximately six years, and he does not want to have an argument with him, so he instead contacted law enforcement. Police ... (click for more)

Walker County Arrest Report For Oct. 10-16

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Oct. 10-16: DUQUE MELISSA MARIE W/F 35 MISD OFFICER SPROUSE DUI, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SPEEDING SHRUM JAMES SETH W/M 36 MISD OFFICER MILLER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED x2, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, EXPIRED TAG, NO INSURANCE FIELDS BRITNI LASHAE W/F 27 MISD SELF SIMPLE ASSAULT BROWN JONATHAN CRAIG W/M 42 FELONY ... (click for more)

Opinion

Shocked By The "Firing" Of Rheubin Taylor - And Response

I am shocked and appalled to learn that Rheubin Taylor has been “fired” by the new county mayor. Rheubin has dedicated a significant portion of his professional life in service to Hamilton County and the County Commission. He is knowledgeable and his legal acumen is unquestioned. Persons previous to Rheubin have also had a private practice “on the side” ... (click for more)

Remembering Liza Fletcher: The Rest Of Her Story - And Response

Recently, there was a Chattanooga tribute to Memphis native Eliza Fletcher, wife of Richard and mother of two boys, Richard (IV) and Harry. Liza, a 34-year old kindergarten teacher at St. Mary's School, was an avid runner and would often run early before her family and work day started. On Sept. 2 she did not return home from her morning run. Liza was found three days later after ... (click for more)

Sports

ROCKY TOP!!!! Vols Nail Bama 52-49

Rocky Top has never rocked like this. The #6 Tennessee Vols beat #3 Alabama, 52-49, on a last-second field goal in a thriller on the third Saturday in October in Knoxville. The tense victory sent ecstatic fans spilling onto the playing field and kep Tennessee's undefeated record intact, while Alabama suffered its first loss of the season and its first defeat at the hands of Tennessee ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Somehow McGrath's Kick Floated Through The Uprights - And Bedlam Broke Out

The football spun sideways, fluttering through the evening sky as if it was punctured. But when Chase McGrath’s kick somehow cleared the crossbar and stayed inside the uprights, it instantly became a thing of beauty. “I don’t think it was one of my cleanest hits,” McGrath said. “But three points is three points. We’ll take it.” Will they ever. McGrath, the Vols and an entire ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors