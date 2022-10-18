October 18, 2022
A woman on Hixson Pike told police her boyfriend had become angry and knocked some items off of a shelf. Those items struck her laptop, breaking the screen. He then walked into the living room, ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABLES, TAMMY DENISE
921 DELORES DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous ... (click for more)
A woman on Hixson Pike told police her boyfriend had become angry and knocked some items off of a shelf. Those items struck her laptop, breaking the screen. He then walked into the living room, where he pulled shelving away from the wall, knocking over several items and breaking two picture frames. The woman didn’t want to press charges.
* * *
An employee at Adorama ... (click for more)
No one likes to pay old bills, but most of us have learned that’s the responsible thing to do and that the consequences for failing to do so can be severe. Similarly, stormwater investments are a generational debt Chattanooga incurred for decades of deferred maintenance to our antiquated infrastructure — neglect that led to raw sewage overflowing into the Tennessee River ... (click for more)
The only three things missing from the epic battle of the century was a “Woa Nelly” from Keith Jackson, a “Touchdown Alabama” by Eli Gold and the infamous “Give Him Six” from John Ward. I hope all three in their respective places got to see this classic for the ages. This is what makes sports, especially college football, and our country great. And let me say this I hope Roy is ... (click for more)
Tennessee’s football victory over Alabama might have been an upset but the acclaim for Jalin Hyatt’s contribution to the outcome wasn’t.
On Monday, the Vols junior wide receiver was named SEC offensive player of the week. He did enough against the Crimson Tide on Saturday to deserve the honor for the next three weeks, catching a school-record five touchdown ... (click for more)
Covenant College goalkeepers Lucy Sandhoff of the Lady Scots and Eli Honeycutt of the Scots were named defensive players of the week. Honeycutt, a freshman was also named Rooke of the Week. Both Sandhoff and Honeycutt played their high school soccer at Chattanooga Christian School.
Lady Scot's volleyball player Rachel Bartlett was named defensive player of the week lead Covenant ... (click for more)