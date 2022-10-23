$1.2 Million Home Destroyed By Fire On Signal Mountain; All 8 Family Members Get Out Safely

Fire destroyed a large home on Signal Mountain on Sunday morning.

At 6:24 a.m., a homeowner called 911 reporting a fire at their home located at 3349 Cloudcrest Trail.

The Signal Mountain Fire Department arrived on the scene within minutes reporting the sides of the house and roof were fully involved with fire.

Once firefighters confirmed all eight family members were out of the house, firefighters conducted an interior and exterior attack to contain the fire. Due to the size of the fire, Signal Mountain Fire requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower. Waldens Ridge Emergency Services, Red Bank Fire Department and Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the fire scene. Chattanooga Fire also stood by at Signal Mountain fire station for additional emergency calls.



Chief Eric Mitchell, Signal Mountain FD, reported the homeowner awoke to the sound of glass breaking. All eight family members were able to escape without injury.



Chief Mitchell said the 4,300 square foot home is a total loss. Home and contents value the loss at over $1.2 million. No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for potential injuries to the firefighters. The cause of the fire will be under investigation.