$1.2 Million Home Destroyed By Fire On Signal Mountain; All 8 Family Members Get Out Safely

Sunday, October 23, 2022
- photo by Chief Eric Mitchell, Signal Mountain FD

Fire destroyed a large home on Signal Mountain on Sunday morning.

At 6:24 a.m., a homeowner called 911 reporting a fire at their home located at 3349 Cloudcrest Trail.

The Signal Mountain Fire Department arrived on the scene within minutes reporting the sides of the house and roof were fully involved with fire.

Once firefighters confirmed all eight family members were out of the house, firefighters conducted an interior and exterior attack to contain the fire. Due to the size of the fire, Signal Mountain Fire requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower. Waldens Ridge Emergency Services, Red Bank Fire Department and Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the fire scene.

Chattanooga Fire also stood by at Signal Mountain fire station for additional emergency calls.

Chief Eric Mitchell, Signal Mountain FD, reported the homeowner awoke to the sound of glass breaking. All eight family members were able to escape without injury.

Chief Mitchell said the 4,300 square foot home is a total loss. Home and contents value the loss at over $1.2 million. No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for potential injuries to the firefighters.  The cause of the fire will be under investigation.

- photo by Chief Eric Mitchell, Signal Mountain FD

October 23, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 22, 2022

Police Blotter: Car Thief Leaves His Wallet In Recovered Stolen Vehicle; Unlocked Car With Spare Key In Console Is Stolen Overnight

October 22, 2022

Youths, 14 And 15, Take Vehicle In Downtown Entertainment District Carjacking; They Are Arrested After Pursuit And Wreck


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, DEONTAE CLAYTON 206 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114210 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRUGS GENERAL ... (click for more)

A woman on Canal Street who recovered her stolen car called police to report a wallet she found inside the car. The wallet had a TN ID for a man inside, plus other cards with the man's name (possible ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police said youths ages 14 and 15 took a vehicle in a carjacking in the downtown entertainment district. Officers sent out an alert and the vehicle was soon spotted. There was ... (click for more)



Standing With Rhonda Thurman

Semillas, a group claiming to represent the Hispanic community in Chattanooga, is demanding HCDE School Board member Rhonda Thurman resign. Their excuse is Rhonda Thurman dared to acknowledge the increase in the number of non-English speaking students attending HCDE from five percent of total school enrollment in 2015 to over 9.2 percent in 2022. Because these students were ... (click for more)

Taylor Termination Is Deserved

Rheubin Taylor’s termination by Mayor Wamp is deserved. In fact, his termination should have come immediately following the revelation that his office destroyed records requested in an open records request. I don’t care how long he has served in this position, open defiance of the open records laws in the state of Tennessee should not merit an extension of a contract, ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Red Wolves Survive; Advance To USL League One Semifinals

The Red Wolves hosted the club’s second ever playoff matchup on Saturday night welcoming Union Omaha for the first round of the USL League One Playoffs. The defending champions got the first efforts on goal early in the match, with Carlos Avilez producing two strong saves in goal to keep the Red Wolves level. The hosts would settle in and control the following fifteen minutes, with ... (click for more)

Defensive Mocs Crush Mercer 41-21 With Six Turnovers

The Chattanooga Mocs faced their biggest and most important home game of the season on Saturday at Finley Stadium and they passed with flying colors. What a perfect day for a college football game as the host Mocs gave the enthusiastic crowd of 9,092 fans plenty to cheer about. Facing arch-rival Mercer for first place in the Southern Conference, the Mocs jumped on the Bears ... (click for more)


