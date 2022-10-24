October 24, 2022
A woman on Clio Avenue told police she and her boyfriend had gotten into a disorder and he took her phone and left. Police are very familiar with both of them, due to them calling the police on each other constantly. The woman was able to track the phone in question just of couple blocks south. The officer then made his way to where the phone was pinging. Before making it to that
A man was struck and killed early Monday morning at 5440 Highway 153.
Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a pedestrian struck at 2:09 a.m. Police were notified of a man lying in the roadway at this location. Upon arrival, EMS pronounced the him deceased.
After further investigation, police concluded that the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
The investigation
Semillas, a group claiming to represent the Hispanic community in Chattanooga, is demanding HCDE School Board member Rhonda Thurman resign. Their excuse is Rhonda Thurman dared to acknowledge the increase in the number of non-English speaking students attending HCDE from five percent of total school enrollment in 2015 to over 9.2 percent in 2022.
Because these students were
Rheubin Taylor's termination by Mayor Wamp is deserved. In fact, his termination should have come immediately following the revelation that his office destroyed records requested in an open records request. I don't care how long he has served in this position, open defiance of the open records laws in the state of Tennessee should not merit an extension of a contract,
With a flick of her head, Mackenzie Smith found the back of the goal and helped Chattanooga to its first-ever Southern Conference women’s soccer regular season title. The Mocs and Furman finished 1-1 in regulation Sunday afternoon in Greenville, S.C., securing UTC’s top seed in the SoCon postseason tournament.
"So happy for the team and for everyone involved with our program,"
The Chattanooga Mocs men’s golf team put in another dominating Sunday en route to a second consecutive trophy winning the Furman Intercollegiate. The Mocs shot 11-under 273 to pull away to a 3-stroke win over Davidson and James Madison which were runners-up at level par 852.
It was an impressive display with three cards in the 60s, another a smidge outside and a 73 for a drop