Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMBROSETTI, DAVID RYAN 
1304 BROW ESTATES DRIVE WALDEN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
HARASSMENT

DAVIS, MICHAEL JARROD 
941 RUNYON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FRAZIER, JOHN RANDALL 
5907 RAINBOW SPRINGS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161056 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

HUDSON, RHIANNON MARIE 
3520 SHELBY CIRCLE EAST RIDE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF OVER 1000

HUMPHREY, WADE SHEROD 
1803 TAYLOR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

HUNTER, JERMEL DEWAYNE 
4057 ARBOR PLACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
EVADING ARREST

IVESTER, THOMAS COY 
36 PARK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JACKSON, LUKE 
200 HUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 373433402 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KELLEY, DEJUAN TYRELL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LONG, JENNIFER LOIS 
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MATA, IDALY MARIE 
2410 LYNDON AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STALKING

MORGAN, CHARLES 
3434 JUNE STREET KNOXVILLE, 37920 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ELECTION LAWS - INTERFERENCE WITH ANOTHER'S RIGHTS

PATTON, KRISTIE ALLEN 
7017 RIVERGATE TERRACE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PITTS, SAVANNAH DORAMAY 
7765 OWL HOLLOW TRL MC DONALD, 373534088 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROP)

REYNA, DOMINGO BLAKE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SAYLORS, JEFFERY ALLISON 
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STRICKLAND, MATTHEW SCOTT 
10005 JENO ROAD MILTON, 32583 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)

SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE 
4400 COMET TRL HIXSON, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

SULLIVAN, TIMOTHY JORDAN 
375 LOWER CHESTUEE RD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

TORRES-VILLAVICENCIO, ALEJANDRO JOSE 
1209 OVERLYTRAIL DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, ERIKA MASHAUN 
2001 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILLIAMS, KENYA EMANI-RASHIDA 
8410 OAK VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Loitering At Hotel Is Waiting For His Girlfriend Just Released From Jail; Investigative Reporters Are Harassed

Police were called to Tru by Hilton at 7008 Shallowford Road on a report of a suspicious person. The caller said a man in a Mercedes Benz was driving through the parking lot, just going back and forth. Police arrived and spoke with the man who was walking around near the entrance of the hotel. He said he was waiting for his girlfriend to be released from jail and he didn't know ... (click for more)

System To Report Voter Fraud Available During Early Voting

During early voting and on Election Day, Tennessee voters can utilize the Secretary of State’s convenient and secure toll-free Official Election Hotline and Text to Report Voter Fraud system. “In Tennessee, our Division of Elections and your local county election commission are the sources voters can trust for accurate, up-to-date election information," said Secretary of State ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mowbray Mountain Is Out Of Voter Exile

Hamilton County Commissioners Geno Shipley and Chip Baker, thank you so much. I am so grateful to y’all for restoring Mowbray Mountain back to the city of Soddy Daisy and Sale Creek District 1. The recent redistricting stripped Mowbray Mountain from District 1, and moved us to District 2. I never thought in a million years it would be possible to restore Mowbray Mountain and ... (click for more)

Oil And Politics

My gas and diesel are up, it's going up again. Saudi Arabia cut 2 million barrels a day after Biden asked them to produce more. They said they “did it for economic reasons”. They did. The dollars they receive are worth less because of Biden and his lockstep Dems in congress printing trillions of extra dollars chasing the same amount of goods. The Saudis understand inflation and ... (click for more)

Sports

UT Welcomes Fans For The Kentucky Game

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the football game against the University of Kentucky. The prime-time matchup will kick off at 7 p.m. EDT in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Fans are encouraged to visit utsports.com/gameday/football for the latest updates on game information. In the history of ... (click for more)

Nation’s First Downtown Disc Golf Course Is Opening In Dalton

The first permanent downtown disc golf course in the nation is opening next week in Dalton, Ga., and the holes are already open for play. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the course on Friday, Nov. 4, t at 3 p.m. at the Old Freight Depot at 305 S. Depot St. and the course will host its first tournament the next morning. Officials said, "You might not know about ... (click for more)


