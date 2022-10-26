Both Governor Candidates Back Amendment 3

Governor Bill Lee and Dr. Jason Martin , Democratic nominee for governor, said they both support Amendment 3, a ballot measure that would remove slavery exception language from the S tate C onstitution.

Governor Lee said, “As we continue toward a more perfect union, Tennesseans have an opportunity to lead by voting yes on Amendment 3 this November.”

Dr. M artin said , “ Vo ting Yes on 3 is about righting a wrong. When passed, Amendment 3 will remove slavery as a punishment from the Constitution of the State of Tennessee. T his whole campaign is about common sense and compassion , and this is another element of that campaign. Let’s make sure we go out and vote Yes on Amendment 3. ”

Currently the Tennessee Constitution reads, “That slavery and involuntary servitude, except as punishment for a crime, whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, are forever prohibited by this State.” If Amendment 3 passes on November 8th, the “exception language” will be removed and replaced with the following language, “That slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited in this State. Nothing in this section shall prohibit an inmate from working when the inmate has been duly convicted of a crime.”

The resolution that allowed the amendment to be placed on the ballot passed the legislature with tremendous bipartisan support each of the past two legislative sessions. This effort paved the way for voters to be able to cast the deciding vote this November. In order for a Yes on 3 vote to count, the voter must also cast a ballot in the governor’s race, which is required under Tennessee law.