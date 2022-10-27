 Thursday, October 27, 2022 Weather

System To Report Voter Fraud Available During Early Voting

Thursday, October 27, 2022
During early voting and on Election Day, Tennessee voters can utilize the Secretary of State’s convenient and secure toll-free Official Election Hotline and Text to Report Voter Fraud system.
“In Tennessee, our Division of Elections and your local county election commission are the sources voters can trust for accurate, up-to-date election information," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.
“If you have questions or concerns about your voting experience during early voting or on Election Day, please reach out to my office or your local election commission.”
Tennessee voters can get answers to early voting and Election Day questions or report voting issues by calling the Division of Elections’ toll-free Official Election Hotline at 1-877-850-4959. Tennesseans can find contact information for their local county election commission at tnsos.org/elections/election_commissions.php.
Tennesseans can also access accurate, voter-specific early voting and Election Day information, including their polling location, dates, hours, sample ballots and more, on the Secretary of State’s GoVoteTN.gov website and free GoVoteTN app.
"Helping Tennesseans cast their ballot and protecting the integrity of our elections are our highest priorities," said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. "When you contact our office or your election commission, you can be confident that you are getting correct information or that your concerns are getting to the right place."
With the Secretary of State’s new Text to Report Voter Fraud system, Tennesseans have a safe and convenient way to alert the Division of Elections about possible voter fraud. Voters can also use the system to report voting issues or to let the Division of Elections know about their voting experience.
To use the Text to Report Voter Fraud system, text ‘TN’ to 45995. Users will receive a secure link where they can submit their concerns directly to the Division of Elections. The Division of Elections then works with county election commissions, district attorneys and other parties to take appropriate action.
For the latest information about early voting and the Nov. 8 election, follow the Secretary of State on social media, Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate
Early voting for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General election runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Nov. 3. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 

Police Blotter: Man Loitering At Hotel Is Waiting For His Girlfriend Just Released From Jail; Investigative Reporters Are Harassed

Detective Larry Sneed, Who Helped Solve Signal Mountain Murders Case, Dies At 72

Governor Lee Launches School Safety Toolkit For Tennessee Families


Police Blotter: Man Loitering At Hotel Is Waiting For His Girlfriend Just Released From Jail; Investigative Reporters Are Harassed

Police were called to Tru by Hilton at 7008 Shallowford Road on a report of a suspicious person. The caller said a man in a Mercedes Benz was driving through the parking lot, just going back and forth. Police arrived and spoke with the man who was walking around near the entrance of the hotel. He said he was waiting for his girlfriend to be released from jail and he didn't know ... (click for more)

Detective Larry Sneed, Who Helped Solve Signal Mountain Murders Case, Dies At 72

Former Hamilton County Sheriff chief homicide investigator Larry Sneed, who helped solve the Signal Mountain murders case, has died at 72. He began his law enforcement career in 1972, serving as an officer with the Soddy Daisy Police Department. Twice while working with Soddy Daisy, he was shot in the line of duty. In one shooting he suffered minor injuries, but in the second ... (click for more)

Mowbray Mountain Is Out Of Voter Exile

Hamilton County Commissioners Geno Shipley and Chip Baker, thank you so much. I am so grateful to y’all for restoring Mowbray Mountain back to the city of Soddy Daisy and Sale Creek District 1. The recent redistricting stripped Mowbray Mountain from District 1, and moved us to District 2. I never thought in a million years it would be possible to restore Mowbray Mountain and ... (click for more)

Oil And Politics

My gas and diesel are up, it's going up again. Saudi Arabia cut 2 million barrels a day after Biden asked them to produce more. They said they “did it for economic reasons”. They did. The dollars they receive are worth less because of Biden and his lockstep Dems in congress printing trillions of extra dollars chasing the same amount of goods. The Saudis understand inflation and ... (click for more)

UT Welcomes Fans For The Kentucky Game

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the football game against the University of Kentucky. The prime-time matchup will kick off at 7 p.m. EDT in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Fans are encouraged to visit utsports.com/gameday/football for the latest updates on game information. In the history of ... (click for more)

Nation’s First Downtown Disc Golf Course Is Opening In Dalton

The first permanent downtown disc golf course in the nation is opening next week in Dalton, Ga., and the holes are already open for play. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the course on Friday, Nov. 4, t at 3 p.m. at the Old Freight Depot at 305 S. Depot St. and the course will host its first tournament the next morning. Officials said, "You might not know about ... (click for more)


