System To Report Voter Fraud Available During Early Voting

During early voting and on Election Day, Tennessee voters can utilize the Secretary of State’s convenient and secure toll-free Official Election Hotline and Text to Report Voter Fraud system.



“In Tennessee, our Division of Elections and your local county election commission are the sources voters can trust for accurate, up-to-date election information," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “If you have questions or concerns about your voting experience during early voting or on Election Day, please reach out to my office or your local election commission.”

Tennessee voters can get answers to early voting and Election Day questions or report voting issues by calling the Division of Elections’ toll-free Official Election Hotline at 1-877-850-4959. Tennesseans can find contact information for their local county election commission at tnsos.org/elections/election_ commissions.php



Tennesseans can also access accurate, voter-specific early voting and Election Day information, including their polling location, dates, hours, sample ballots and more, on the Secretary of State’s GoVoteTN.gov website and free GoVoteTN app

"Helping Tennesseans cast their ballot and protecting the integrity of our elections are our highest priorities," said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. "When you contact our office or your election commission, you can be confident that you are getting correct information or that your concerns are getting to the right place."



With the Secretary of State’s new Text to Report Voter Fraud system, Tennesseans have a safe and convenient way to alert the Division of Elections about possible voter fraud. Voters can also use the system to report voting issues or to let the Division of Elections know about their voting experience.

To use the Text to Report Voter Fraud system, text ‘TN’ to 45995. Users will receive a secure link where they can submit their concerns directly to the Division of Elections. The Division of Elections then works with county election commissions, district attorneys and other parties to take appropriate action.