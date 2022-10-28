 Friday, October 28, 2022 57.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hixson High School Student Charged With Sexual Battery

Friday, October 28, 2022

A Hixson High School student has been arrested for sexual battery after an incident Friday morning at a school bus stop.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel were dispatched to Hixson Middle School at 7:30 a.m., regarding an alleged sexual assault that occurred at a bus stop near the 600 block of Danbridge Drive. 

Once on scene at Hixson Middle School, HCSO deputies spoke with the student and their guardian. The victim advised after being approached by a male student at the bus stop, a sexual assault occurred.

Once the bus arrived at the stop, both students got onto the bus and proceeded to ride to their respective schools. After arriving at Hixson Middle School, the victim notified school administrators of the incident and law enforcement were immediately contacted.

A subsequent investigation of the incident led to the identification of a male student at Hixson High School. Deputies then responded to Hixson High School, located the suspect, and charged the student with sexual battery.

Hamilton County Schools officials said, "A Hamilton County student reported being assaulted at a school bus stop to school staff. The school’s administration immediately reported the incident to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, which began an investigation that led to the arrest of a student at Hixson High School. Hamilton County Schools is fully cooperating in the Sheriff’s Office investigation. As this is an ongoing investigation, Hamilton County Schools has no further information to release at this time and refers questions about the arrest to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office."


October 28, 2022

Chattanoogan Gets Design Update

October 28, 2022

Hamilton County Schools Announces Talent Department Restructuring

October 28, 2022

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Chattanoogan.com is getting a design update effective Saturday. It will make our online newspaper for Chattanooga much more mobile friendly since the majority of our readers check us out on ... (click for more)

A reorganized structure to improve customer service and school district efficiency in meeting personnel needs was announced on Friday by Hamilton County Schools Chief Talent Officer Dr. Zac Brown. ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Dotley). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Chattanoogan Gets Design Update

Chattanoogan.com is getting a design update effective Saturday. It will make our online newspaper for Chattanooga much more mobile friendly since the majority of our readers check us out on their cell phones. For those who read us on a desktop computer or tablet, the design will have much of the current look with a number of site and design improvements. Both versions will ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Schools Announces Talent Department Restructuring

A reorganized structure to improve customer service and school district efficiency in meeting personnel needs was announced on Friday by Hamilton County Schools Chief Talent Officer Dr. Zac Brown. Building off past successes in the department, Dr. Brown says the restructuring will include some new hires, the transfer of positions from other departments, and a realignment of ... (click for more)

Opinion

Riddles From The Mayor's Community Meeting

Mayor Kelly invited the community to come out and hear about the plan to rezone the Airport Inn from C-2 to UGC so they can turn it into a....well, no one seems to know what. Is it a homeless shelter, a mental health facility, an assisted living home, another "fleabag motel", an apartment complex, all we know for sure is "that is not this" and "this is not that" according to Mayor ... (click for more)

More Conundrums For Democrats

Frank Lloyd Wright said, “there’s nothing more uncommon than common sense.” In Oregon, it’s not a crime to possess a small amount of cocaine (Oregon, Measure 110) but don’t try to snort it using a plastic straw (Oregon, SB 90). In a debate with Rep Kevin McCarthy, his Democrat opponent repeated their oft used talking point. She opposed the wall but said, “I believe we need to ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Working To Find 5 Starters

Tennessee’s media day for women’s basketball on Wednesday coincided with the release of the USA Today coaches’ preseason top 25 poll, which had the Lady Vols at No. 4. The day’s events showcased what went into that ranking. Players subbed in and out of practice drills in waves. UT coach Kellie Harper and her staff were working with 15 players. During her press conference beforehand, ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: SEC Pics Week 9

I don't know how to act this deep into the season with Tennessee still being unbeaten and currently ranked third in the country. And for the first time ever, the Vols are being talked up as a definite playoff contender. Last week, I picked four of five games correctly giving me a total score of 68-8. That's 89%. Arkansas at Auburn The Hogs are 4-3 overall but they've lost ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors