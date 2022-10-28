Hixson High School Student Charged With Sexual Battery

A Hixson High School student has been arrested for sexual battery after an incident Friday morning at a school bus stop.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel were dispatched to Hixson Middle School at 7:30 a.m., regarding an alleged sexual assault that occurred at a bus stop near the 600 block of Danbridge Drive.

Once on scene at Hixson Middle School, HCSO deputies spoke with the student and their guardian. The victim advised after being approached by a male student at the bus stop, a sexual assault occurred.

Once the bus arrived at the stop, both students got onto the bus and proceeded to ride to their respective schools. After arriving at Hixson Middle School, the victim notified school administrators of the incident and law enforcement were immediately contacted.

A subsequent investigation of the incident led to the identification of a male student at Hixson High School. Deputies then responded to Hixson High School, located the suspect, and charged the student with sexual battery.

Hamilton County Schools officials said, "A Hamilton County student reported being assaulted at a school bus stop to school staff. The school’s administration immediately reported the incident to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, which began an investigation that led to the arrest of a student at Hixson High School. Hamilton County Schools is fully cooperating in the Sheriff’s Office investigation. As this is an ongoing investigation, Hamilton County Schools has no further information to release at this time and refers questions about the arrest to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office."