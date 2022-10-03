Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, October 3, 2022 67.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Monday, October 3, 2022
October 3, 2022

Elvis Eghosa Ogiekpolor has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering after being convicted at trial. Ogiekpolor opened and directed ... (click for more)

Georgia Man Who Laundered Millions From Romance Scams, Business Email Compromises, Gets 25-Year Sentence

Elvis Eghosa Ogiekpolor has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering after being convicted at trial. Ogiekpolor opened and directed others to open at least 50 fraudulent business bank accounts that received over $9.5 million dollars from various online frauds, including romance frauds and business email compromise ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Sept. 26-Oct. 2: WESTBROOKS BRIAN LEE W/M 48 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON PROBATION VIOLATION, FTA (M) STRINGER NIKOLAS BRIAN W/M 22 FELONY OFFICER REYNOLDS WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION DEMERRITT RICHARD THOMAS H/M 38 MISD OFFICER LEAMON THEFT OF SERVICES JOSEPH DESHON BRENDAN B/M 26 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG BATTERY FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN ... (click for more)

The Vaccine That Could Cure America: Reversing Roe - And Response

Dobbs v. Jackson, reversing almost 50 years of abortion on demand, is existentially a legal and moral/ethical vaccine for the United States. Why? While the legal challenges and political fighting will continue for some time, this is the greatest reversal of a Supreme Court in its history. It is worth noting that official Reconstruction lasted almost 25 years in the old Confederacy. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden In October

The frost has yet to get to my garden but as I collect orchids and onions for an October delivery it is downright chilly. Thank goodness for the afternoon sun as we prepare to plant our winter rye grass seed and wish for more rain. As is my monthly custom, there is an abundance of orchids and onions to deliver on this first day of October so let’s get going … AN ORCHID to Dr. ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer Wins 1-0 Over UNC Greensboro

It was another set piece score for the Chattanooga Mocs who came away with a 1-0 victory against UNC Greensboro on a Sunday afternoon at UNCG Soccer Stadium that was experiencing the remnants of Hurricane Ian. “Great win against a very good UNCG team,” Mocs head coach Gavin McKinney said. “Getting points on the road is difficult so to take six points from this weekend is huge.” ... (click for more)

CFC Dominant In Win Over MLS NEXT Pro Side From Charlotte FC

Chattanooga FC picked up a big 4-1 win over Charlotte FC MLS NEXT Pro in an exhibition match Saturday night at Finley Stadium. The fireworks started early on fan appreciation night as first half goals from Chris Bermudez (2), Roddy Green, and Juan Hernandez sealed the win. The boys in blue were in fine form entering the match, having just clinched a first-round playoff bye ... (click for more)


