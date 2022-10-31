Names Released In Chattooga County, Ga., Wreck In Which 4 Died, 1 Critical

Names have been released in a wreck in Chattooga County, Ga., early Sunday morning in which four died and a fifth is in critical condition.

Three of the victims were members of the Chattooga High School football team. They are Xavier Gray, 15; Tydraevius Dozier, 14, and Zantivian Brown, 16.

Also killed was the driver, Otis James Tennard, Jr., 54.

On Sunday at 12:36 a.m., Troopers from Post 38 Rome responded to a single-vehicle crash on GA 114 in Chattooga County. A 2019 Audi RS5 was traveling west on GA 114 entering a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and began traveling on the grass shoulder, where it struck a private driveway.

The Audi began rotating and overturned, coming to an uncontrolled final rest upright.

The driver and two occupants of the vehicle were pronounced deceased on scene. Two other occupants were transported to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome, where a male juvenile was pronounced deceased and a female passenger is listed in critical condition.

The Georgia State Patrol Troop A Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating.

Chattooga County Schools Superintendent Jared Hosmer said, "I received information overnight of an automobile accident that claimed the life of four people, three of which are Chattooga High School students. Please be in prayer for the families of all that have been affected by this terrible tragedy. If any of our school community needs help during this trying time, please reach out to any school employee."

The school was to have counselors available for students when school resumes on Tuesday.