Oct. 11 Is The Registration Deadline To Vote For The Nov. 8 Election

Tennesseans who want to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election only have one week until the voter registration deadline on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

"The first step to making your voice heard on Election Day is registering to vote," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "With our convenient online voter registration system, it's never been easier for Tennesseans to register to vote or update their registration."
 
Registering to vote, updating or checking your registration status is fast, easy and secure with the Secretary of State's online voter registration system, GoVoteTN.gov. 
 
Using a computer, phone or tablet, any U.S.
citizen with a driver's license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register in minutes at GoVoteTN.gov.
 
Each submission is checked against the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security's database.
 
Voters can also download a paper voter registration application at GoVoteTN.gov. Completed paper voter registration applications must be mailed to your local county election commission office or submitted in person. Mailed voter registrations must be postmarked by Oct. 11. 
 
Election Day registration is not available in Tennessee. 
 
Early voting for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election starts Wednesday, Oct. 19, and runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Nov. 3. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1.
 
The Secretary of State and county election commissions are Tennessee’s trusted sources for accurate election information. For the latest information about the Nov. 8 election, follow the Secretary of State’s social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.
 
For more information about registering to vote in Tennessee, go to  GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

Police Blotter: Disorderly Woman In McDonalds Drive-Thru Asked To Leave; Woman’s Not Sure If She Hit Pickup Or It Hit Her

Harry McQuade Lived At East Terrace; Plumber Saw Insides Of Many Cameron Hill Homes

McDonald's employees at 1117 E. 3rd St. requested police remove an individual driving a dark sedan from trespassing on their property. When the officer arrived, he saw the suspect’s vehicle in the drive-thru line. The driver said she was waiting for her order. The officer spoke with the manager who said before the officer arrived, the woman had been banging on the drive-thru window ... (click for more)

Harry McQuade Lived At East Terrace; Plumber Saw Insides Of Many Cameron Hill Homes

Henry A. "Harry" McQuade, plumber, gas fitter and dealer in plumber and gas fitter supplies, lived on Magazine Street at the north end of Cameron Hill. Magazine Street was later made a part of the East Terrace since it was nearby and headed generally in the same direction. McQuade may have seen more of the insides of the many interesting Cameron Hill homes since he was always ... (click for more)

We Are Not Latinx

Hispanic Heritage month was established to honor the rich history, traditions, values and language of the Hispanic culture. While the ways in which we contribute to this great country change, our traditions, values and language do not. That is why over 90 percent of Latinos do not identify with the term Latinx. In fact, the term is offensive and an assault on Hispanic and Latino ... (click for more)

Many Colorful Flags

Since the first UN conference on climate change in 1995 in Berlin, Germany, each of their annual global warming brouhahas have been held in major cities of the world, that is except the capitals of three of the world’s biggest polluters-Beijing, New Delhi and Moscow. The next one is in November in Egypt. That should be a clue as to how many sacrifices and reductions the so-called ... (click for more)

Alternative Baseball Set For AT&T Field On Nov. 5

Alternative Baseball is set to debut in Chattanooga on Nov. 5 at AT&T Field. Start time is five minutes after 2 in the afternoon. Athletes with disabilities from Washington, Illinois, Minnesota, Indiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Ohio, Georgia, and Kentucky are set to take part. These players with disabilities will play alongside former Major & ... (click for more)

Michael McGhee Named Great Midwest Conference Offensive Player Of The Week

Former Chattanooga Central Pounder and senior Michael McGhee, now at Sewanee, ran for 241 yards as they fell to Millsaps. For that performance he was named Great Midwest Conference Offensive Player of the week for the second time this season. He had three carries for 192 yards carrying the ball 72, 70 and 47 yards for a score. (click for more)


