Dalton Police Department Investigating Use Of Stolen Credit Cards

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two men who attempted to use credit cards that were stolen in Dalton to make big ticket purchases in Chattanooga. The men were recorded by store surveillance.

The incident happened last month when a woman accidentally left her car unlocked at the Dalton Golf and Country Club while she played a round of golf. While playing, she was contacted by her bank to confirm that she was using her credit card to make a $604.50 purchase at the Target store in Chattanooga. The victim declined the purchase and went back to her vehicle to check her purse. When she got to her purse, she found that between $500-$800 in cash and three credit cards had been stolen from the vehicle. At that time she was contacted again by her bank to confirm she was attempting to make a $3,232 purchase at the Best Buy location in Chattanooga. The victim also declined that purchase and cancelled her credit cards.

Dalton investigators were able to obtain footage of the fraudulent purchases at Best Buy and Target. The two suspects are pictured in surveillance images. One is a heavy set man who wore a black T-shirt and gray shorts with a black ball cap. The man has a dark goatee. The second suspect wore a burgundy Nike Bethune-Cookman t-shirt with a hat and sunglasses.

Anyone who knows the identity of these two men is asked to contact Detective Jason Robinson at 706 278-9085, ext. 9-180.