Dalton Police Department Investigating Use Of Stolen Credit Cards

Thursday, October 6, 2022

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two men who attempted to use credit cards that were stolen in Dalton to make big ticket purchases in Chattanooga. The men were recorded by store surveillance.

The incident happened last month when a woman accidentally left her car unlocked at the Dalton Golf and Country Club while she played a round of golf.

While playing, she was contacted by her bank to confirm that she was using her credit card to make a $604.50 purchase at the Target store in Chattanooga. The victim declined the purchase and went back to her vehicle to check her purse. When she got to her purse, she found that between $500-$800 in cash and three credit cards had been stolen from the vehicle. At that time she was contacted again by her bank to confirm she was attempting to make a $3,232 purchase at the Best Buy location in Chattanooga. The victim also declined that purchase and cancelled her credit cards. 

Dalton investigators were able to obtain footage of the fraudulent purchases at Best Buy and Target. The two suspects are pictured in surveillance images. One is a heavy set man who wore a black T-shirt and gray shorts with a black ball cap. The man has a dark goatee. The second suspect wore a burgundy Nike Bethune-Cookman t-shirt with a hat and sunglasses. 

Anyone who knows the identity of these two men is asked to contact Detective Jason Robinson at 706 278-9085, ext. 9-180. 


Dewees Brothers Were On Cameron Hill Before Building Side-By-Side Homes At Riverview

Short-Handed Passenger Vehicles for Hire Board Has To Cancel Meeting Dealing With Possible Higher Taxi Charges

Rhea County Man, 81, Found Deceased On Boat Adrift On Watts Bar


The brothers Sam T. and Warren A. Dewees were longtime Chattanooga grocers as well as Cameron Hill residents. They first got a taste of life high on the prominent downtown hill. Then they settled ... (click for more)

The short-handed Passenger Vehicles for Hire Board on Thursday had to cancel its meeting when it could not get a quorum on a day with a number of taxi operators wanting to discuss the ability ... (click for more)

TWRA officers responded around 1:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday to a call reported through Rhea County 911 of an over-due boater. While en route, officers received a second call regarding a citizen ... (click for more)



The brothers Sam T. and Warren A. Dewees were longtime Chattanooga grocers as well as Cameron Hill residents. They first got a taste of life high on the prominent downtown hill. Then they settled in a big house at 309 West Sixth St. that was home to a host of Deweeses. They were sons of Thomas and Wilhelmina Pennypacker Dewees. The father was a native of Pennsylvania and the ... (click for more)

The short-handed Passenger Vehicles for Hire Board on Thursday had to cancel its meeting when it could not get a quorum on a day with a number of taxi operators wanting to discuss the ability to charge riders more. The seven-member board currently just has four members appointed, and it takes all four for a quorum. Four appointees are by the mayor and three by the City Council ... (click for more)

Graffiti In Chattanooga - And Solution(s)

When I travel up and down Hixson Pike, my car alerts me to the traffic cameras that monitor vehicles for speeding. Sure enough, if I speed through these zones, I get a ticket in the mail a few weeks later. The radar is incredibly accurate at detecting speeders. The cameras are a technological marvel with their ability to zoom in on a moving car and read the license plate. When ... (click for more)

Disturbing News About Lincoln Park

The Lincoln Park Neighborhood Association is greatly concerned about the rapid pace of development that is currently encircling our community. While we realize that the pace of growth in the city is rapidly occurring, we were startled to see an editorial in the Times Free Press that implied that plans the city of Chattanooga have for building the Central Avenue Extension through ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: LSU Gearing Up For Vols' Fast-Paced Offense; Cedric Tillman Status Still Undecided

Having not played in five years isn’t the biggest reason why introductions are in order when Tennessee and LSU meet on Saturday. A more compelling incentive is both football programs now are under the stewardship of new coaches. The Tigers are beginning a new era with first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers (4-1) have won four in a row (2-0 SEC) and have returned to the national ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State's McKenna Hayes Is National Junior College Athletic Association Offensive Player Of The Week

Chattanooga State Volleyball standout McKenna Hayes has been honored as the National Junior College Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week. Hayes, who played basketball and volleyball at East Hamilton High School, led the Tigers to big wins recently by scoring 13 aces in one set and collecting 16 aces for an entire match. Altogether, she had 20 aces and 42 ... (click for more)


