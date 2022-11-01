City Council Discusses "Community Agreement" In Relation To Airport Inn Project For Homeless

City Councilman Chip Henderson said Tuesday he planned to present a separate resolution relating to a "Community Agreement" on certain agreed-upon conditions on the planned renovation of the Airport Inn for the homeless.

He said it would be a separate resolution from the one on rezoning of the property on Lee Highway and was aimed "at providing a level of assurance" for neighbors of the motel.

Chairman Darrin Ledford said there may be other conditions involved, including limiting the height to the current two stories. He said it might be better to include all of those as part of the rezoning as is done in typical zoning cases.

He also said individuals and groups other than vocal leaders at Silverdale Baptist Church and Academy may want to give their input on the conditions.

Councilman Henderson praised the leadership at Silverdale, and Councilwoman Carol Berz called them "great people."

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said she felt the requests from Silverdale leaders, such as the motel be surrounded by a fence, had the effect of "criminalizing the homeless."

The project, she said, was an opportunity for the nearby church and school "to be Jesus-like" and reach out and help the persons to be housed there.

She said she had gotten some "nasty" emails on the controversial topic, "and all of these so-called great Christians rubbed me the wrong way."

Councilwoman Coonrod said the area near the church and school "isn't a perfect community now. There's all kind of stuff happening."

She said emails she received contained "stuff that was really unnecessary. It really changed my mind about a lot of stuff."

At an earlier council session on Tuesday, Mary Chestnut of Volunteer Behavioral Health, who has 40 years of working with the homeless, was asked by Councilwoman Berz if "needles, pedophiles and kidnappers" would likely spring up around the renovated motel.

She answered, "None of those. I have absolutely seen no evidence of that."

Ms. Chestnut said, "I think everybody in that community will ultimately benefit" from the project that she said is similar to a successful program in Charlotte, N.C.

She said there would be staff on hand to provide support in a number of areas for the individuals housed there.

Ms. Chestnut said over the last two years only about nine percent of those provided housing by VBH have gone back on the streets. She said few homeless people who are given shelter want to go back.