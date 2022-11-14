Latest Headlines

Gas Prices Rise 6.2 Cents In Chattanooga

  • Monday, November 14, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.23 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 9.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 15.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.34 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.96 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.67, a difference of 71.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state was $2.87 while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.12 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.76 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 14.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 36.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
November 14, 2021: $3.07/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)
November 14, 2020: $1.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)
November 14, 2019: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)
November 14, 2018: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)
November 14, 2017: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)
November 14, 2016: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)
November 14, 2015: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)
November 14, 2014: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)
November 14, 2013: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)
November 14, 2012: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $3.25, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.27.
State of Tennessee- $3.27, up 2.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.25.
Huntsville- $3.26, down 2.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.28.

"After rising the week prior, the national average has changed directions again, posting a modest weekly decline with prices dropping in a majority of states. The decline has been partly driven by Great Lakes states, where prices fell by 15-25 cents per gallon due to an improvement in the refining situation, and also oil prices, which fell back under $90 per barrel last week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "With oil prices remaining volatile, the outlook is murky, but I'm hopeful in the lead up to Thanksgiving we'll see prices declining in more states, while others may not be quite as lucky. Regardless, we'll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record."

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.
