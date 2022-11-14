Latest Headlines

Woman Arrested Trying To Steal From Walmart 3 Hours After She Got Out Of Jail For Stealing From Food City

  Monday, November 14, 2022
Lakisha Baker
Lakisha Baker

A woman who had only been out of jail for three hours for stealing from Food City was arrested for trying to steal from the Brainerd Walmart.

Lakisha Baker, 44, was charged with burglary of a business and taken back to the Silverdale Detention Center.

Police said a Walmart asset protection employee saw Ms. Baker "tag swap" an item at the register. She scanned a bar code for slippers, but was buying shoes. She also had two pieces of jewelry inside the box of shoes.

Ms. Baker said she had no money to pay for the shoes and needed them because she just got out of jail.

It was found that Ms. Baker was banned from all Walmarts last Dec. 12.

She has an extensive criminal record dating back to 1995.

