Dayton City Council To Have 2 Open Seats

  Sunday, November 20, 2022

With less than a week from putting the state and federal election to rest, Rhea County Administrator of Elections Tom Davis and Deputy Administrator Felicia Goodman are starting another election process.

Monday begins the first day to pick up petitions for two of the Dayton City Council seats.

The qualifying deadline is set for noon on Thursday, Jan. 19, with the election to be held on April 19.

The last day to register to vote is March 21. The election is open to residents of the city as well as those who own property inside the city limits.

Two seats open are that of Caleb Yawn and Bobby Doss.

Mr. Yawn was elected for the first time to fill the remaining time left in the late Jim Lewis seat.

Mayor Hurley Marsh, Vice-Mayor Steve Randolph and Councilman Billy Graham were elected to a four-year term in 2021.

The City Council also sits as the Dayton City School Board.

