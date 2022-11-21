Gas Prices Drop 12.4 Cents In Chattanooga

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 12.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.10 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 12.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 5.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.24 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.57, a difference of $1.33 per gallon.The lowest price in the state was $2.24 while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.75 per gallon.The national average price of gasoline has fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64 on Monday. The national average is down 16.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 24.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:November 21, 2021: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)November 21, 2020: $1.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)November 21, 2019: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)November 21, 2018: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)November 21, 2017: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)November 21, 2016: $1.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)November 21, 2015: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.08/g)November 21, 2014: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)November 21, 2013: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)November 21, 2012: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:Knoxville- $3.21, down 3.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.25.State of Tennessee- $3.17, down 10.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.27.Huntsville- $3.20, down 6.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.26."What an incredible turnaround in the last week. While a decline was expected in more states than last week, I didn't expect every single state to hop on the bandwagon so quickly. But, it's terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel, with tens of thousands of stations under $3 per gallon, and thousands more to join in the next few weeks, barring a dramatic turnaround," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Everyone will be seeing relief at the pump this week, with even more substantial declines on the way as oil prices plummeted last week to briefly trade under $80 per barrel. It's not impossible that if oil markets hold here, we could see a national average of $2.99 around Christmas, certainly the gift that every motorist is hoping for. Drivers shouldn't be in a rush to fill up as prices will come down nearly coast-to-coast into the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday."