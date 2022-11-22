Police Blotter: Man With Wrench Not Responsible For Head Injury To Bleeding Man; Man Says Subway Manager Refused To Serve Him

Police responded to a suspicious person walking around the Intown Suites, 5730 Lee Hwy., with a wrench in hand. Police found a man bleeding heavily from the face. Shortly after, police made contact with the man who was carrying the wrench - a man in room 231. Police detained the man to find out if there was any relation with him and the man bleeding heavily just outside of the hotel. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the man was not involved in any crime, and he said he was simply organizing his tools that were in his work vehicle.



* * *

Police initiated a traffic stop on a Honda (TN tag) on Bonny Oaks Drive for the driver not wearing a seatbelt. The driver and woman in the front passenger seat gave police their identifications. The two rear passengers would not provide police with their information. Police had a K9 run the car with a negative hit. Police gave the driver a warning.

* * *

A woman called police from the East Brainerd Maytag Coin Laundry at 7953 E. Brainerd Road. She said she set her keys and wallet underneath her laundry basket while she changed her clothes. When she came back, she noticed they were gone. Prior to calling she did make sure with her son that he did not have them at the house and he was unable to locate them. Police were unable to make contact with the manager to get video footage of a possible suspect.

* * *



A well-being check was requested at 670 Highway 153 NB. Police found a mann walking across the dam at night, almost being struck by vehicles. The man said he was trying to get home. Officers gave him a ride to the CVS at Highway 153 at Hamill Road.

* * *

A disorder was reported at the Circle K, 4900 Brainerd Road. A man told police that he came here to use the ATM and the worker inside told him to leave, but he argued saying that he wasn't trespassed because he spoke to the daytime manager. The man had not been trespassed from the property before, so police trespassed him at this time. The man argued with police saying that the worker

was not a manager and couldn't trespass him. The man then left the scene. Police then spoke with the worker, who said that the man was a possible suspect in the theft of her purse and he was supposed to be trespassed and she wanted him trespassed. She said that she is an assistant manager and did not want him there. Police informed her that the man had been trespassed and if he came back to call police.

* * *

A man on St. Elmo Avenue who earlier had reported his laptop stolen called police to say his IT

agent was able to ping the location of the stolen laptop at a residence on Alton Park Boulevard. This was due to the suspect having had logged into the computer with his Facebook. The IT agent informed officers who the Facebook user was. Officers patrolled the area, but were unsuccessful at locating the suspect or the computer.

* * *

A manager at the District 3 Hotel, 100 W. 21st St., told police she needed them to stand by while

she fired one of her employees who is bipolar. She said that after she fires her employee, she wanted the employee trespassed. Police then trespassed the employee with no incident.

* * *

A woman on E. 11th Street told police she had received a package of heavy duty pads. The package was left at the front door to her unit and another person came by and took the package. She said the

package was roughly $60 in value. She has already informed the mail carrier FedEx of the incident.

* * *



Police observed a man panhandling on the exit ramp from I-24 east to S. Moore Road. The man was on the left side of the roadway holding his cardboard sign at the time of contact. He told police he had only been in Chattanooga for four days and was unaware it was illegal. He was given a warning and released from the scene.

* * *

A woman on Shady Fork Road told police her husband left home in his truck around 4:30 a.m. that morning and he had some of his tools and his company's tool box in the bed of the truck. She said somewhere along the way to the airport, the tool box fell out of the truck and he retraced his steps along the road, but didn’t see the tools anywhere. After getting to the airport and discovering this, he called her at 5:05 a.m. She said she also tried driving around to find them, but she was unable to locate them, so someone may have picked them up. She is making this report for her husband because his phone is currently out of service. She did not have many details on the company's tools at this time, but they are valued around $1,500. The husband called back later to say the value of the tools was $5,265.21.

* * *

A woman on Lake Resort Drive told police that her husband had called her to question why she had made an expensive purchase of shoes. The woman did not know anything about it and checked her statement herself. She saw two purchases for shoes. One pair cost $160.49 and the other $177.37. The address they were sent to was in Kissimmee, Fl. The woman called her bank to dispute the charges because she did not purchase the shoes. Her bank refunded her the money for the fraudulent charges. She also had her bank issue her a new debit card. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A disorder was reported at Walmart, 501 Signal Mountain Road. A man told police that while waiting at the Subway store inside Walmart, the manager of the Subway had approached him in a threatening manner and refused to serve him. The man said that after approaching the counter, the manager informed him that he needed to wait while he had to work in the back for about 10 minutes. The man said when the manager returned, he was angry and informed him that he was not going to serve him. The manager of the Subway denied threatening the man, but said that he did call for store security after the man refused to leave the store. The man said that he would report the incident to the Subway corporate office and no further assistance was needed.