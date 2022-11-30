Police Blotter: Police Confiscate BB Gun That Did Not Have An Orange Tip; Man's Truck Stolen Out Of His Back Yard

Police saw two men on Dee Drive holding what appeared to be a real gun. Police gave verbal commands for the men to show their hands and to drop the gun. Both men told police that it was BB gun and followed verbal commands. Police confiscated the toy gun due to fact that it did not have an orange tip. The BB gun will be turned into Property.



* * *

A woman on W. Main Street Court told police she needed to get her belongings from her ex-boyfriend's apartment. The boyfriend had told her that he was not going to allow her to come over unless she came with the police, to avoid conflict. Police arrived with the woman and she retrieved all of her belongings from his residence without incident.

* * *

A woman told police she had been renovating a property on 13th Avenue and had issues with people going into the residence. Police checked the residence and found no one inside or and signs of further damage.

* * *

Police observed a white truck parked at the corner of Old Ringgold Road and Ryan Street. The GA tag attached to the vehicle did not come back to the vehicle. Police ran the VIN. Neither the tag nor the vehicle came back stolen. Police called for a tow because the vehicle was obstructing the roadway. Mosteller's towed the vehicle.

* * *

An officer observed a gold sedan traveling east on E. 43rd Street with no license plate. Police got behind the vehicle and initiated emergency traffic lights, conducting a traffic stop at 12th Avenue and E. 43rd Street. Police identified the driver and he told police he was working on getting a temporary tag. He gave police his license and the title/bill of sale for the vehicle. Police verified that the vehicle was not stolen and that he had no active warrants for his arrest. Police then had the man step out of the vehicle and patted him down for any weapons. When asked he told police there was nothing illegal inside his vehicle and he gave police consent to search. Police searched his vehicle and found no illegal items. The man was given a verbal warning and told to get a tag for his vehicle.

* * *

Police received a call involving three shoplifters at the Walmart, 501 Signal Mountain Road. Loss prevention employees and police watched the suspects on camera concealing items, then stopped them and brought them back to the office. Police identified the three - one woman and two men. The woman was not seen on camera concealing any items, but was shopping with both of the men. Walmart retrieved all the items the two men were concealing on their persons and in bags, but did not wish to press charges. This was the second time one of the men had been caught, so he was trespassed from all Walmart properties.

* * *

A man told police that while his truck was parked at Elder's Ace Hardware, 2700 Broad St., someone had gone into his truck and taken his gym bag, which contained his medical card, his Beats headphones, his rain jacket and his gloves. There is no suspect information. The man said he needed a report for his work.

* * *

The owner of the Coin Laundry at 4011 Brainerd Road called police and asked them to trespass a man from the property. Police trespassed the man without incident.

* * *

A disorder was reported on Latimore Street. Police spoke to a woman who said she was in a disorder with a man's girlfriend. She told police the girlfriend had already left, and the man was upset and had walked off. She said this is normal for him - that he has done this in the past and usually comes back shortly after. She told police she would call him if he did not show up soon.

* * *

An abandoned vehicle was reported on Moss Street. Police found a vehicle that appeared to be wrecked, with disabling front end damage, in the front yard of a home on Moss Street. During the investigation, police determined the vehicle to be stolen. The owner was notified and due to the disabling damage and a tow requested by the owner, S&S Towing responded to the scene and towed the vehicle. Police called NCIC and reported the vehicle recovered.

* * *



A man on White Oak Road told police someone broke into his 2010 Ford Ranger around 3 a.m. and took his firearm and two magazines. He said the firearm was a Smith & Wesson 2.0 9mm. He gave police the serial number and the firearm was entered into the system as stolen.

* * *

A man who resides on Ely Road told police he was currently out of town and left his truck parked in the back yard of his residence. He said his wife noticed it was no longer there when she got home from work that evening. He said he should have the only set of keys for the vehicle and the keys should not have been left with the truck. He said no one has any spare keys for the truck and no one should have had access to the truck. He said he was willing to prosecute for the theft of his truck. The truck was entered into NCIC as stolen.