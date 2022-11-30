Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Police Confiscate BB Gun That Did Not Have An Orange Tip; Man's Truck Stolen Out Of His Back Yard

  • Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Police saw two men on Dee Drive holding what appeared to be a real gun. Police gave verbal commands for the men to show their hands and to drop the gun. Both men told police that it was BB gun and followed verbal commands. Police confiscated the toy gun due to fact that it did not have an orange tip. The BB gun will be turned into Property.

* * *

A woman on W. Main Street Court told police she needed to get her belongings from her ex-boyfriend's apartment. The boyfriend had told her that he was not going to allow her to come over unless she came with the police, to avoid conflict. Police arrived with the woman and she retrieved all of her belongings from his residence without incident.

* * *

A woman told police she had been renovating a property on 13th Avenue and had issues with people going into the residence. Police checked the residence and found no one inside or and signs of further damage.

* * *

Police observed a white truck parked at the corner of Old Ringgold Road and Ryan Street. The GA tag attached to the vehicle did not come back to the vehicle. Police ran the VIN. Neither the tag nor the vehicle came back stolen. Police called for a tow because the vehicle was obstructing the roadway. Mosteller's towed the vehicle.

* * *

An officer observed a gold sedan traveling east on E. 43rd Street with no license plate. Police got behind the vehicle and initiated emergency traffic lights, conducting a traffic stop at 12th Avenue and E. 43rd Street. Police identified the driver and he told police he was working on getting a temporary tag. He gave police his license and the title/bill of sale for the vehicle. Police verified that the vehicle was not stolen and that he had no active warrants for his arrest. Police then had the man step out of the vehicle and patted him down for any weapons. When asked he told police there was nothing illegal inside his vehicle and he gave police consent to search. Police searched his vehicle and found no illegal items. The man was given a verbal warning and told to get a tag for his vehicle.

* * *

Police received a call involving three shoplifters at the Walmart, 501 Signal Mountain Road. Loss prevention employees and police watched the suspects on camera concealing items, then stopped them and brought them back to the office. Police identified the three - one woman and two men. The woman was not seen on camera concealing any items, but was shopping with both of the men. Walmart retrieved all the items the two men were concealing on their persons and in bags, but did not wish to press charges. This was the second time one of the men had been caught, so he was trespassed from all Walmart properties.

* * *

A man told police that while his truck was parked at Elder's Ace Hardware, 2700 Broad St., someone had gone into his truck and taken his gym bag, which contained his medical card, his Beats headphones, his rain jacket and his gloves. There is no suspect information. The man said he needed a report for his work.

* * *

The owner of the Coin Laundry at 4011 Brainerd Road called police and asked them to trespass a man from the property. Police trespassed the man without incident.

* * *

A disorder was reported on Latimore Street. Police spoke to a woman who said she was in a disorder with a man's girlfriend. She told police the girlfriend had already left, and the man was upset and had walked off. She said this is normal for him - that he has done this in the past and usually comes back shortly after. She told police she would call him if he did not show up soon.

* * *

An abandoned vehicle was reported on Moss Street. Police found a vehicle that appeared to be wrecked, with disabling front end damage, in the front yard of a home on Moss Street. During the investigation, police determined the vehicle to be stolen. The owner was notified and due to the disabling damage and a tow requested by the owner, S&S Towing responded to the scene and towed the vehicle. Police called NCIC and reported the vehicle recovered.

* * *

A man on White Oak Road told police someone broke into his 2010 Ford Ranger around 3 a.m. and took his firearm and two magazines. He said the firearm was a Smith & Wesson 2.0 9mm. He gave police the serial number and the firearm was entered into the system as stolen.

* * *

A man who resides on Ely Road told police he was currently out of town and left his truck parked in the back yard of his residence. He said his wife noticed it was no longer there when she got home from work that evening. He said he should have the only set of keys for the vehicle and the keys should not have been left with the truck. He said no one has any spare keys for the truck and no one should have had access to the truck. He said he was willing to prosecute for the theft of his truck. The truck was entered into NCIC as stolen.

Latest Headlines
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 11/30/22
  • Breaking News
  • 11/30/2022
Rhea County Starts Process To Apply For Funding To Help With Food Insecurity
  • Breaking News
  • 11/30/2022
Search Continues For Missing 22-Year-Old Chattanooga Woman
Search Continues For Missing 22-Year-Old Chattanooga Woman
  • Breaking News
  • 11/30/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/30/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/30/2022
Bloodsaw Leads Tyner Comeback In 59-54 Win
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/29/2022
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Police Confiscate BB Gun That Did Not Have An Orange Tip; Man's Truck Stolen Out Of His Back Yard
  • 11/30/2022

Police saw two men on Dee Drive holding what appeared to be a real gun. Police gave verbal commands for the men to show their hands and to drop the gun. Both men told police that it was BB gun ... more

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 11/30/22
  • 11/30/2022

more

Rhea County Starts Process To Apply For Funding To Help With Food Insecurity
  • 11/30/2022

The Rhea County Commission, in a special called meeting, started the process of applying for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to help with food insecurity in Rhea County. Beth ... more

Breaking News
Search Continues For Missing 22-Year-Old Chattanooga Woman
Search Continues For Missing 22-Year-Old Chattanooga Woman
  • 11/30/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/30/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/30/2022
Jason Irvin Named Police Chief At Smyrna, Tn.
Jason Irvin Named Police Chief At Smyrna, Tn.
  • 11/29/2022
Police Blotter: Man Eating From The Trash Asked To Move Along; Woman Asks For Ride After Heated Argument With Boyfriend
  • 11/29/2022
Opinion
No Help At The Chattanooga Foundation
  • 11/28/2022
Let The Ram Train Roll
  • 11/27/2022
My Utopia
  • 11/25/2022
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/25/2022
End Of Another Thanksgiving Day
  • 11/24/2022
Sports
Dan Fleser: Heupel Basks In Vandy Win As Vols Rise To #7
Dan Fleser: Heupel Basks In Vandy Win As Vols Rise To #7
  • 11/29/2022
Former GPS Soccer Standout Lane Lawrence Is All-Region For Rose-Hulman
Former GPS Soccer Standout Lane Lawrence Is All-Region For Rose-Hulman
  • 11/29/2022
UTC's Thompson Named Women's Basketball Player Of The Week
UTC's Thompson Named Women's Basketball Player Of The Week
  • 11/29/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 11/30/2022
Cleveland State Student Is An Olympic Hopeful
Cleveland State Student Is An Olympic Hopeful
  • 11/29/2022
Happenings
19th Annual ATV 4-Wheel Parade Benefitting Stocking Full Of Love Is Dec. 3
  • 11/29/2022
Barking Legs Presents Cultural Cross Ties Art Installation
Barking Legs Presents Cultural Cross Ties Art Installation
  • 11/29/2022
Did You Know? Baby Boomer
Did You Know? Baby Boomer
  • 11/30/2022
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 11/30/2022
Lakesite Swears In 2 Commissioners
Lakesite Swears In 2 Commissioners
  • 11/30/2022
Entertainment
17th Annual Tri-Octaves Concert Is Friday And Saturday
  • 11/29/2022
The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute Comes To Walker Theatre Thursday
The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute Comes To Walker Theatre Thursday
  • 11/28/2022
Best Of Grizzard - 10 Stages Of Intoxication Plus 1
Best Of Grizzard - 10 Stages Of Intoxication Plus 1
  • 11/29/2022
Handel's Messiah Performances Dec. 3 & 4 At First Presbyterian Church Of Chattanooga
  • 11/28/2022
“Every Christmas Story Ever Told” Takes A Madcap Romp Through The Holidays Dec. 2-18 At CTC
“Every Christmas Story Ever Told” Takes A Madcap Romp Through The Holidays Dec. 2-18 At CTC
  • 11/28/2022
Opinion
No Help At The Chattanooga Foundation
  • 11/28/2022
Let The Ram Train Roll
  • 11/27/2022
My Utopia
  • 11/25/2022
Dining
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
  • 11/20/2022
Door Dash Adds New Service; La Santa Is New Mexican Restaurant On River Street
  • 11/17/2022
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
  • 11/17/2022
Business
15 Chambliss Attorneys Selected To 2022 Mid-South Super Lawyers And Mid-South Rising Stars Lists
  • 11/29/2022
Builtwell Bank Announces Expansion Into Ooltewah
  • 11/28/2022
Council Accepting Applications For Upcoming Tennessee Supreme Court Vacancy
  • 11/28/2022
Real Estate
Wind River Tiny Homes Reports Record Growth As Tiny Homes Market Excels And Evolves
  • 11/28/2022
Derek English: Measuring Realtor Confidence In A Changing Market
  • 11/23/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 17-23
  • 11/24/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Jed Mescon Joins Skyuka Hall As Chief Advancement Officer
Jed Mescon Joins Skyuka Hall As Chief Advancement Officer
  • 11/29/2022
UTC Library Special Collections Receives Grant To Document Chattanooga's Labor History
UTC Library Special Collections Receives Grant To Document Chattanooga's Labor History
  • 11/29/2022
UTC Partners With 11 Local Logistics Companies For 3PL Freight Broker Professional Program
  • 11/29/2022
Living Well
Trio Of Illnesses Impacting Local Blood Supply
  • 11/29/2022
Participants In State’s Families First/TANF Program To Receive 1-Time Additional Payment Of $500
  • 11/28/2022
Hamilton Diabetes And Endocrinology Center Promotes Diabetes Awareness
Hamilton Diabetes And Endocrinology Center Promotes Diabetes Awareness
  • 11/23/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: The Gospel Song Nobody Seemed To Want
  • 11/27/2022
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
  • 11/21/2022
HCTGS Website Is Up And Running Again
  • 11/21/2022
Outdoors
Outdoor Chattanooga Building To Be Dedicated To Former Director Philip Grymes
Outdoor Chattanooga Building To Be Dedicated To Former Director Philip Grymes
  • 11/29/2022
Waterfowl And Wild Bird Precautions For Avian Influenza
  • 11/23/2022
TFWC To Hold Final 2022 Meeting At Ducks Unlimited
  • 11/23/2022
Travel
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
  • 11/16/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Transforming The Mundane Into The Marvelous
Bob Tamasy: Transforming The Mundane Into The Marvelous
  • 11/28/2022
Thankful For Spiritual Gifts Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/22/2022
Bob Tamasy: Thankful For The Opportunity To Be Thankful
Bob Tamasy: Thankful For The Opportunity To Be Thankful
  • 11/24/2022
Obituaries
Katherine Sophia Vicente Arellano
Katherine Sophia Vicente Arellano
  • 11/30/2022
Rafael Torres
Rafael Torres
  • 11/30/2022
Lou Ann Reed Lawson
Lou Ann Reed Lawson
  • 11/30/2022
Area Obituaries
Watson, Dorothy Jane (Cleveland)
Watson, Dorothy Jane (Cleveland)
  • 11/29/2022
Franks, Joseph Samuel (Cleveland)
Franks, Joseph Samuel (Cleveland)
  • 11/29/2022
Kokinos, Johnny Joseph (Cleveland)
Kokinos, Johnny Joseph (Cleveland)
  • 11/29/2022