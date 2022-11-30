Suspects Sought In Carjacking Late Tuesday Night On 13th Avenue

Chattanooga Police are looking for suspects in a carjacking on 13th Avenue late Tuesday night.

Chattanooga Police responded to the carjacking at 11:45 p.m. Upon arrival, police spoke with a man, 26, who advised his wallet, cell phone, and vehicle had been taken by force. The suspects left in the victim's 2018 Ford F150, white in color, single cab.

The victim did not sustain any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).

You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.