Governor Bill Lee Wins - In 2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election

  • Friday, November 4, 2022
Secretary of State Tre Hargett said students from 94 of Tennessee’s 95 counties selected Governor Bill Lee as the winner of the 2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election.

"Thank you to the students and teachers across the state who participated in this year's mock election," said Secretary Hargett. "By having this experience of casting a ballot, I hope students will feel more prepared to vote and better understand the importance of being civically engaged."

This year 50,940 students from 285 Tennessee elementary, middle and high schools participated in the mock election.
Secretary Hargett announced the results at Gallatin High School in Gallatin. State Senator Ferrell Haile and Majority Leader William Lamberth attended the event and spoke to the students about voting and civic engagement.

“The democratic process is essential to our nation, and I am encouraged that the mock election inspired so many students to be interested in civic engagement,” said Senator Haile. “I hope they carry this excitement with them into adulthood and become lifelong voters.”

"These events help our young people understand just how valuable they are -- not just as voters, but as citizens participating in the democratic process,” said Leader Lamberth. “They are Tennessee’s next generation of leaders and can be a powerful force, but only if they make voting a habit when they become adults."

2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election Statewide Results
Bill Lee Republican 32,254 63.3%
Jason Brantley Martin Democrat 18,686 36.7%

Before the statewide results were announcement, Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown and Gallatin High School Principal Ron Becker gave remarks and government teacher Brian Hoover announced Gallatin High School’s mock election results.

The Secretary of State’s office introduced the Tennessee Student Mock Election in 2016. The mock election is one of the Secretary of State’s longstanding civics education initiatives to prepare students to be actively engaged citizens. The Secretary of State also offers lesson plans created by Tennessee teachers to help students learn about civics and citizenship.

For more information about the 2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election and the Secretary of State's other civic engagement initiatives, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.
Vols Trail Georgia, 24-6, At Halftime In Athens
  • Sports
  • 11/5/2022
Chris Anderson Says New Plan Includes Ability To Add New Homestay STVRs In R-1 Zones
  • Breaking News
  • 11/5/2022
Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Neighbor Slashed Her Tire; Woman Won't Return To Midnight Mart Due To Rude Employee
  • Breaking News
  • 11/5/2022
PHOTOS: Head Of The Hooch
  • Breaking News
  • 11/5/2022
Hooch Gets Underway With Over 5,000 Rowers
  • Breaking News
  • 11/5/2022
Covenant Volleyball Beats Berea To Advance To Conference Championship
  • Sports
  • 11/5/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/5/2022
Federal Courts Play Essential But Secondary Role In Elections
  • 11/4/2022
Polls And The Ultimate Conundrum
  • 11/4/2022
Beware The Single Stream Recycling Push
  • 11/5/2022
What Does Slavery Amendment Actually Change?
  • 11/4/2022
Dari Owens' Character
  • 11/4/2022
Vols Trail Georgia, 24-6, At Halftime In Athens
  • 11/5/2022
Top-Ranked Vols Expecting ‘Great Environment’ At #3 Georgia
  • 11/3/2022
  • 11/4/2022
Covenant Volleyball Beats Berea To Advance To Conference Championship
  • 11/5/2022
Covenant Men Advance TO CCS Conference Championship
  • 11/5/2022
  • 11/5/2022
John Shearer: Soon-To-Be-Razed Greve Hall At UTK Named For Chattanoogan
  • 11/4/2022
  • 11/3/2022
VIDEO: Fort Oglethorpe Parade
  • 11/5/2022
  • 11/4/2022
Federal Courts Play Essential But Secondary Role In Elections
  • 11/4/2022
Polls And The Ultimate Conundrum
  • 11/4/2022
Beware The Single Stream Recycling Push
  • 11/5/2022
New Steak House Opening On Myrtle Street; Good Eats BBQ Adds Beer
  • 11/3/2022
Enterprise Center To Receive $491,171 For Community Air Pollution Monitoring Project
  • 11/3/2022
Integrative Life Center Opens New Satellite Location In Chattanooga
  • 11/3/2022
GPS Sells Hixson Pike Property For $6.5 Million; Apartments To Go In
  • 11/3/2022
Derek English: Want To Make An Impact? Look At The Big Picture
  • 11/3/2022
County Schools To Open Application Process For School Choice Lottery Options
  • 11/4/2022
O’Bannon Family Gives Generous Gift, Hosts Lectures At Lee University
  • 11/4/2022
Universal Surgical Associates Offering Free Vascular Screenings For Veterans
  • 11/4/2022
Erlanger Community Health Centers Offer Annual Open Enrollment Help
  • 11/2/2022
Red Clay State Historic Park Hosts Cherokee Cultural Celebration Nov. 12-13
  • 11/3/2022
Pioneer Day At Poe’s Tavern Historical Park Will Be Saturday
  • 11/2/2022
Ruth Imverger Speaks At Green Thumb Garden Club Nov. 14
  • 11/2/2022
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 28: San Antonio
  • 10/31/2022
Wakanda Forever Premieres At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater On Nov. 10
  • 10/31/2022
Washington Hills UMC Hosts United Methodist Women's Day And Fall Revival
  • 11/3/2022
"Does It Make A Difference In How I Live?" Is Sermon Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/2/2022
Jones, David Dean (Cleveland)
  • 11/4/2022