Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Latest Headlines
Marvin Ford, Owner And Promoter Of Fort Payne Motor Speedway, Dies
  • Sports
  • 11/7/2022
Police Blotter: Fake QuickBooks Employee Erases Company’s Financials; Neighbor’s Kid Hits Man’s House Playing With BB Gun
  • Breaking News
  • 11/7/2022
Gas Prices Drop 9.5 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 11/7/2022
Walker County Arrest Report For Oct. 31-Nov. 6
  • Breaking News
  • 11/7/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/7/2022
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Fake QuickBooks Employee Erases Company’s Financials; Neighbor’s Kid Hits Man’s House Playing With BB Gun
  • 11/7/2022

A man on Shawhan Terrace called police and said he needed assistance with the online accounting company, QuickBooks, and contacted an unknown man who was falsely representing himself as a QuickBooks ... more

  • 11/7/2022

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Walker County Arrest Report For Oct. 31-Nov. 6
  • 11/7/2022

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Oct. 31-Nov. 6: WALKER TERENCE ALLEN B/M 33 FELONY OFFICER THOMASON POSS SCH II, POSS MARIJUANA LESS 1OZ, DUI GRACEY DALLAS DEWAYNE W/M 29 MISD ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/7/2022
PHOTOS: Faces In The Crowd At The Tennessee-Georgia Game
  • 11/6/2022
Police Blotter: Man Finds Loaded Handgun In A Parking Lot; Man Wants Woman To Get Out Of His Car
  • 11/6/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/6/2022
Chris Anderson Says New Plan Includes Ability To Add New Homestay STVRs In R-1 Zones
  • 11/5/2022
Opinion
What Does Slavery Amendment Actually Change?
  • 11/4/2022
Why I’m Voting No On Amendment 1
  • 11/6/2022
Walden Neighbors For Gallant
  • 11/7/2022
The Threat To Democracy
  • 11/7/2022
Wamp 1 And 2: Try Elected Professionalism
  • 11/6/2022
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Looked Largely Lost On College Football's Grandest Stage
  • 11/5/2022
Vols' Dream Season Is Derailed At Georgia, 27-13
  • 11/5/2022
Mocs Clip Citadel, 31-21, With Allym Ford Back
  • 11/5/2022
Marvin Ford, Owner And Promoter Of Fort Payne Motor Speedway, Dies
  • 11/7/2022
UTC Women Open Hoops Season At Home Monday
  • 11/6/2022
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Be Lazy And Save Birds
  • 11/7/2022
2nd Annual Veterans Parade Held In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 11/6/2022
Jerry Summers: How To Fill 7,000 Seat Stadium?
  • 11/7/2022
Elks Lodge To Honor Veterans With Complimentary Breakfast, Program
  • 11/6/2022
VIDEO: Fort Oglethorpe Parade
  • 11/5/2022
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/4/2022
North River Civic Center Concert Series Returns Nov. 18
  • 11/4/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Sigma Chi Reunion
  • 11/4/2022
Lee School Of Music To Present Trombone Ensemble Concert Thursday
  • 11/4/2022
Lee’s School Of Music To Present Small Jazz Concert Nov. 15
  • 11/4/2022
Opinion
What Does Slavery Amendment Actually Change?
  • 11/4/2022
Why I’m Voting No On Amendment 1
  • 11/6/2022
Walden Neighbors For Gallant
  • 11/7/2022
Dining
Charles Siskin: True Sticker Shock
  • 11/2/2022
New Steak House Opening On Myrtle Street; Good Eats BBQ Adds Beer
  • 11/3/2022
Food Truck Friday Is Nov. 4 In Brainerd
  • 10/27/2022
Business
Builtwell Bank Announces Executive Team Expansion
  • 11/4/2022
U.S. Express Reports Rise In Operating Revenue, $22.7 Million Operating Loss For 3rd Quarter
  • 11/3/2022
Integrative Life Center Opens New Satellite Location In Chattanooga
  • 11/3/2022
Real Estate
Work Resumes On 5-Story La Quinta Hotel On The Southside
  • 11/3/2022
GPS Sells Hixson Pike Property For $6.5 Million; Apartments To Go In
  • 11/3/2022
Derek English: Want To Make An Impact? Look At The Big Picture
  • 11/3/2022
Student Scene
County Schools To Open Application Process For School Choice Lottery Options
  • 11/4/2022
UTC And Volunteer State Community College Sign Mechatronics Articulation Agreement
  • 11/4/2022
O’Bannon Family Gives Generous Gift, Hosts Lectures At Lee University
  • 11/4/2022
Living Well
Universal Surgical Associates Offering Free Vascular Screenings For Veterans
  • 11/4/2022
Erika Puzanov, AG-ACNP-FNP, Joins CHI Memorial Infectious Disease Associates
  • 11/4/2022
Erlanger Community Health Centers Offer Annual Open Enrollment Help
  • 11/2/2022
Memories
John Shearer: Charles Pierce Enjoyed Working With Redford’s Stores
  • 11/7/2022
2022 Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Presents “A Salient Point: Moccasin Bend And The Civil War Struggle For Chattanooga”
  • 11/6/2022
Red Clay State Historic Park Hosts Cherokee Cultural Celebration Nov. 12-13
  • 11/3/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Every Now And Again
  • 11/2/2022
Mystery Plant 695: Bear's Head Fungus
  • 11/2/2022
Ruth Imverger Speaks At Green Thumb Garden Club Nov. 14
  • 11/2/2022
Travel
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
  • 11/5/2022
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 28: San Antonio
  • 10/31/2022
Wakanda Forever Premieres At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater On Nov. 10
  • 10/31/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Cross - Just An Accessory, Or A Declaration?
  • 11/7/2022
Washington Hills UMC Hosts United Methodist Women's Day And Fall Revival
  • 11/3/2022
"Does It Make A Difference In How I Live?" Is Sermon Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/2/2022
Obituaries
Peggy Ann Wilson
  • 11/6/2022
Betty Jo Branham
  • 11/6/2022
Melda D. Newman
  • 11/5/2022
Area Obituaries
Hagler, Raymond Thomas (Cleveland)
  • 11/6/2022
Gentry, Angela D. (Cleveland)
  • 11/6/2022
Ellis, Willie Michael (Rising Fawn)
  • 11/6/2022