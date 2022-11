East Ridge Mayor Holds Off Write-In Bid And Cagle And Tyler Win; Lloyd, Sadler Win In Collegedale

East Ridge Mayor Brian Williams held off a write-in bid from online newspaper publisher Dick Cook.

Incumbent Jacky Cagle and David Tyler captured two council seats. Patricia Cassidy returns as court clerk.

In Collegedale, Morty Lloyd and Tonya Sadler won two open commission seats.

Ken Wilkerson was still on the Lakesite ballot, though he passed away recently. Wayne Behlau and Michele Wilson will be filling two open seats.

East Ridge Mayor

Brian Williams 3,655

Write-in 776

East Ridge Council

Jacky Cagle 2,623

David Tyler 2,165

Jeffrey Ezell 2,121

Robert Gilreath 1,073

Write-In 213

East Ridge Court Clerk

Patricia Cassidy 4,052

Collegedale Commission

Morty Lloyd 1,195

Tonya Sadler 1,063

Billy Burnette 1,028

Ted Rogers 667

Write-In 66

Lakesite Commission

Wayne Behlau 438

Michele Wilson 431

Ken Wilkerson 305

Write-In 19