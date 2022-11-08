Red Bank Mayor Wins New Term; Wilkinson, Fairbanks-Harvey Win RB Seats; Penney, Keith Take SD Posts

Red Bank Mayor Hollie Berry won her race, while two other commissioner contests were close. Hayes Wilkinson and Jamie Fairbanks-Harvey pulled out the wins.
Not seeking new terms were Ruth Jeno and Ed LeCompte.
Soddy Daisy had three contenders for commission seats vacated by Mayor Rick Nunley and Vice Mayor Robert Cothran. Mark Penney and Marcus Keith won.
At Ridgeside, there were three open commission seats. Katy Ingvalson, Darian Collins and Maria W. Thompson won.
Red Bank Commissioner at Large
Hayes Wilkinson 1,727
Jeff Price 1,690
Write-In 24
Red Bank District 1
Hollie Berry 2,335
Dari Owens 1,137
Write-In 17
Red Bank District 3
Jamie Fairbanks-Harvey 1,824
Lawrence Miller 1,561
Write-In 30
Soddy Daisy Commission
Mark Penney 2,149
Marcus Keith 1,965
Derek Kukura 1,649
Write-In 97
Ridgeside Commission
Katy Ingvalson 165
Darian Collins 131
Maria W. Thompson 117
Fred Flint 102
Robert E. Steel III 101
Write-In 5