Red Bank Mayor Wins New Term; Wilkinson, Fairbanks-Harvey Win RB Seats; Penney, Keith Take SD Posts

Red Bank Mayor Hollie Berry won her race, while two other commissioner contests were close. Hayes Wilkinson and Jamie Fairbanks-Harvey pulled out the wins.

Not seeking new terms were Ruth Jeno and Ed LeCompte.

Soddy Daisy had three contenders for commission seats vacated by Mayor Rick Nunley and Vice Mayor Robert Cothran. Mark Penney and Marcus Keith won.

At Ridgeside, there were three open commission seats. Katy Ingvalson, Darian Collins and Maria W. Thompson won.

Red Bank Commissioner at Large

Hayes Wilkinson 1,727

Jeff Price 1,690

Write-In 24

Red Bank District 1

Hollie Berry 2,335

Dari Owens 1,137

Write-In 17

Red Bank District 3

Jamie Fairbanks-Harvey 1,824

Lawrence Miller 1,561

Write-In 30

Soddy Daisy Commission

Mark Penney 2,149

Marcus Keith 1,965

Derek Kukura 1,649

Write-In 97

Ridgeside Commission

Katy Ingvalson 165

Darian Collins 131

Maria W. Thompson 117

Fred Flint 102

Robert E. Steel III 101

Write-In 5