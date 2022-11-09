Latest Headlines

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.
Latest Headlines
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • Breaking News
  • 11/9/2022
Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Her Tire Was Slashed By A Woman She Fought With; Man Spies Woman Riding His Stolen Bike
  • Breaking News
  • 11/9/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/9/2022
Friday Night Hoops Jamboree At Howard
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/9/2022
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 11/9/22
  • Breaking News
  • 11/9/2022
The Signal Plans Move To Chattanooga Choo Choo Convention Center
The Signal Plans Move To Chattanooga Choo Choo Convention Center
  • Breaking News
  • 11/9/2022
Breaking News
Sets Of Old Photo Books To Be Given Away In Chattanoogan Contest
Sets Of Old Photo Books To Be Given Away In Chattanoogan Contest
  • 11/12/2022

Chattanoogan.com is giving away sets of the Chattanooga Photo Books Series. These include Chattanooga in Old Photos, Railroads In And Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. ... more

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 11/9/2022

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 PRINCE, CULLEN G DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION 11/02/2022 True Bills: 314692 ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Her Tire Was Slashed By A Woman She Fought With; Man Spies Woman Riding His Stolen Bike
  • 11/9/2022

A woman told police she drove her vehicle from her house on Hamilton Run Drive to East Ridge, and close to her destination her tire went flat. Mrs. She said she called her insurance company, ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/9/2022
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 11/9/22
  • 11/9/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/9/2022
Adam Lowe Is 1st To Represent Newly Created Senate District 1
  • 11/8/2022
Wally's East Ridge Cutting Hours Due To Worker Shortage
Wally's East Ridge Cutting Hours Due To Worker Shortage
  • 11/8/2022
Opinion
What Does Slavery Amendment Actually Change?
  • 11/4/2022
Why I’m Voting No On Amendment 1 - And Response
  • 11/6/2022
“Permanent, Supportive Housing” Is Not Recovery
  • 11/7/2022
Election Day Sets America Apart
  • 11/7/2022
Unfortunate Character Assassinations
  • 11/7/2022
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Tumble To 5th In Playoff Picture, But Aim To Move Back Up
Dan Fleser: Vols Tumble To 5th In Playoff Picture, But Aim To Move Back Up
  • 11/8/2022
Red Wolves And Coach Jimmy Obleda Part Ways; He Apologizes For His Language And Tone
  • 11/8/2022
Poppie Gets First Win As Chattanooga Women Roll
  • 11/7/2022
Mocs Volleyball Hosts ETSU In Final Regular Season Home Match
  • 11/8/2022
UTC Women Travel To Belmont Wednesday
  • 11/8/2022
Happenings
Chattanooga Firefighters To Support Muscular Dystrophy Association With Fill The Boot Drive
Chattanooga Firefighters To Support Muscular Dystrophy Association With Fill The Boot Drive
  • 11/8/2022
Veterans Day Commemoration To Be Held On Friday
Veterans Day Commemoration To Be Held On Friday
  • 11/8/2022
Did You Know? Community Agreement (Special Edition)
Did You Know? Community Agreement (Special Edition)
  • 11/8/2022
Saint Nick And The Mrs. To Visit Spring City Nov. 26
Saint Nick And The Mrs. To Visit Spring City Nov. 26
  • 11/9/2022
53rd Annual MLK March And Parade Set For Jan. 16
  • 11/8/2022
Entertainment
UTC Theatre Co. Presents Romeo And Juliet Nov. 15-19
UTC Theatre Co. Presents Romeo And Juliet Nov. 15-19
  • 11/8/2022
MainStreet's Tribute To Bob Seger Is Saturday At The Gem Theater
MainStreet's Tribute To Bob Seger Is Saturday At The Gem Theater
  • 11/8/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Catfish's Festival
Best Of Grizzard - Catfish's Festival
  • 11/8/2022
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/9/2022
Dope Skum Releases New Single Friday
Dope Skum Releases New Single Friday
  • 11/8/2022
Opinion
What Does Slavery Amendment Actually Change?
  • 11/4/2022
Why I’m Voting No On Amendment 1 - And Response
  • 11/6/2022
“Permanent, Supportive Housing” Is Not Recovery
  • 11/7/2022
Dining
Seahorse Snacks Was Founded In Chattanooga After Family Health Crisis
  • 11/7/2022
Cicis Pizza On Gunbarrel Has New Ownership
  • 11/7/2022
New Steak House Opening On Myrtle Street; Good Eats BBQ Adds Beer
  • 11/3/2022
Business
NorthShore Merchants Collective To Host 8th Annual Holiday Window Treasure Hunt
  • 11/8/2022
Dixie Group Reports Third Quarter Results And Plan For Consolidation Of East Coast Manufacturing
  • 11/7/2022
Tennessee Joins Combined $16 Million Multistate Settlements Over Experian Data Breaches
  • 11/7/2022
Real Estate
Nashville Home Closings Down 30%; Higher Interest Rates Blamed
  • 11/8/2022
Work Resumes On 5-Story La Quinta Hotel On The Southside
Work Resumes On 5-Story La Quinta Hotel On The Southside
  • 11/3/2022
GPS Sells Hixson Pike Property For $6.5 Million; Apartments To Go In
  • 11/3/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
1st Students Graduate From GNTC’s Electrical Lineworker Program
  • 11/8/2022
Veteran Found Student Success At UTK
Veteran Found Student Success At UTK
  • 11/8/2022
CSCC Adds New Country Flags To Student Commons
CSCC Adds New Country Flags To Student Commons
  • 11/8/2022
Living Well
Flu Season May Impact Red Cross Blood Supply
  • 11/9/2022
Free Clinic Offers Free Dental, Vision And Medical Services In Cleveland
  • 11/8/2022
Erlanger 19th Annual Dinner Of Distinction To Honor Dr. Chris Young, Dr. Jon Cohen, Lynda Minks Hood And Pat Eller Lee
  • 11/8/2022
Memories
John Shearer: Charles Pierce Enjoyed Working With Redford’s Stores
  • 11/7/2022
2022 Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Presents “A Salient Point: Moccasin Bend And The Civil War Struggle For Chattanooga”
  • 11/6/2022
Red Clay State Historic Park Hosts Cherokee Cultural Celebration Nov. 12-13
  • 11/3/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Every Now And Again
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Every Now And Again
  • 11/2/2022
Mystery Plant 695: Bear's Head Fungus
Mystery Plant 695: Bear's Head Fungus
  • 11/2/2022
Ruth Imverger Speaks At Green Thumb Garden Club Nov. 14
  • 11/2/2022
Travel
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
  • 11/5/2022
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 28: San Antonio
  • 10/31/2022
Wakanda Forever Premieres At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater On Nov. 10
  • 10/31/2022
Church
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church To Host E.P. Crutcher Scholarship Program On Sunday
  • 11/8/2022
Bob Tamasy: The Cross - Just An Accessory, Or A Declaration?
Bob Tamasy: The Cross - Just An Accessory, Or A Declaration?
  • 11/7/2022
Washington Hills UMC Hosts United Methodist Women's Day And Fall Revival
  • 11/3/2022
Obituaries
Paul Kenneth Robinson
Paul Kenneth Robinson
  • 11/9/2022
Roy Allen Cox, Sr.
Roy Allen Cox, Sr.
  • 11/9/2022
Paul Herley LeDee
Paul Herley LeDee
  • 11/9/2022
Area Obituaries
McCrosson, Charles G. "Charlie" (Spring City)
McCrosson, Charles G. "Charlie" (Spring City)
  • 11/9/2022
Smock, Nancy Alice Dubuque (Ten Mile)
  • 11/9/2022
Williams, Imogene Norcross (Decatur)
Williams, Imogene Norcross (Decatur)
  • 11/9/2022