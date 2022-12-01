Latest Headlines

Officers Respond To Entrapment Accident - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Thursday, December 1, 2022

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on a bond revocation warrant from an original charge of theft.

An officer checked a residential alarm in the Homewood neighborhood. Everything checked out okay.

A traffic stop in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway led to the driver’s arrest for driving on a license revoked for DUI.

A Collegedale fugitive was taken into custody during court on a bond revocation warrant from an original charge of DUI.

School staff from Wolftever Creek Elementary school contacted law enforcement to make a report involving child neglect. It was found that the alleged neglect was taking place outside of the Collegedale city limits. The appropriate jurisdiction was notified.

Police assisted the fire department with an alarm at the Spring Green apartments. The fire department made entry into the effected apartment but no fire was found.

While serving a domestic assault warrant in the College Park apartments a Collegedale fugitive was found in possession of a large amount of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia. They were booked on the warrant and felony drug possession.

Officers responded to a business alarm in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. The building was checked and found to be secured.

Night shift officers made contact with an individual in a gold Honda, in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway, who appeared to be slumped over behind the wheel of the vehicle. It was discovered that the individual was just bent over texting.

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a single vehicle crash in the 9700 block of Lee Highway involving a roll over and possible entrapment. Upon arrival officers made contact with two individuals standing upright inside a truck laying on its driver side. Officers were able to help the individuals out of the truck after checking for injuries. They were evaluated by EMS but were not transported.

Chattanooga police requested a Collegedale officer to check a residence in the Grindstone Estates neighborhood for the owner of a vehicle they had located abandoned on the side of Brainerd Road. The owner of the vehicle no longer lived at that address.

Night shift officers conducting routine business checks came upon a vehicle parked behind a closed business in the 8900 block of Old Lee Highway. The vehicle was found to belong to a cleaning crew working inside the building.

