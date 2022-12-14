Rock City Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Chanticleer Inn

Rock City Inc. announces its purchase of Chanticleer Inn on Lookout Mountain, effective Dec. 13, from previous owners Michael and Theresa Turner. Chanticleer is located next to Starbucks, across from Rock City’s parking lot and the event facility, Grandview. The bed-and-breakfast is a prime location for the hundreds of thousands of annual out-of-town visitors to Rock City Gardens.“I am extremely excited about the purchase of Chanticleer Inn,” said SRC President & CEO Doug Chapin.“Chanticleer is an incredibly special property, and a real gem on Lookout Mountain. In 2002, my parents Bill and Joan Chapin, were partial owners of the inn along with some friends and business partners, Chris and Susan Maclellan. When my parents sold their interest in the business about a year later, they did so to focus on continuing to grow the core business of SRC Inc. Over the past two decades our organization has continued to grow and develop, and we are so excited to welcome Chanticleer back into our family of businesses. I am thrilled about the opportunity to provide enhanced offerings to our guests on Lookout Mountain, with lodging adjacent to Rock City Gardens and Grandview, this lets us continue delivering on our mission of creating memories worth repeating for our guests and our partners (employees).”Built in 1927, Chanticleer has a distinctly European style with 17 unique guest rooms and one cottage featuring two deluxe suites made from local mountain stone, each decorated in classic fabrics and antiques. Nestled among two acres of gardens and stone walkways, the cottage rooms have modern conveniences as well as comfortable amenities, including private patios, fireplaces and Jacuzzis. Guests enjoy a breakfast, with access to a swimming pool, firepit, bocce court and Tesla charging station. This award-winning B&B has been continuously recognized by TripAdvisor and became a Select Registry Distinguished Inn for North America in 2003.To make a reservation at Chanticleer Inn, visit www.stayatchanticleer.com.