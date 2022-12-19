Long John Silver's In Kimball Destroyed By Fire On Sunday

The Long John Silver’s Restaurant in Kimball was destroyed by fire on Sunday.
The cause is undetermined and there were no reports of injuries.
A woman on Tyner Road told police she was attempting to install Amazon onto her TV. When she was unable to, she contacted Amazon's customer service for assistance, but no one answered.
The Cohutta, Ga. Police Department building was destroyed on Sunday by fire.
Chief Greg Fowler said no injuries were reported.
The Georgia State Patrol and Whitfield County, Georgia sheriff's