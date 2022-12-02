Police Hire With Anti-Police Stance Is Let Go

Chattanooga Police briefly hired as social media coordinator a man who police say has taken an anti-police stance in the past.

Reginald Clack was only on staff a short time, bringing concerns from the Fraternal Order of Police and others.

Chris Mullinix, Fraternal Order of Police president, said, "We are aware the Chattanooga Police Department Leadership recently hired a new social media coordinator who has a documented history of anti-police rhetoric as well as hostile interactions with Chattanooga Police officers.







"We are working with the appropriate channels to figure out how this happened and are making our concerns known at several levels.





"We will continue to take your concerns brought to us and act on them at any level."

Assistant Chief Jerri Sutton said, " Mr. Clack was a probationary employee serving as social media coordinator. Observations were made during this time that led us to discontinue his employment.

"This decision was made before the FOP made its concerns known. Coincidentally, he was terminated on the same day (12/1/22) FOP sent their letter to their members and the media."

A photo of Mr. Clack from social media circulated recently in which he is standing by a fence with the words "F--- 12" on it and he is displaying the middle finger. 12 stands for police.



