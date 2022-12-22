Sheriff Garrett Reminds Public To Have A Plan To Stay Warm

Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett issued the following statement regarding the upcoming cold weather.

"As we approach the next 48 hours of inclement and cold weather during the Christmas holidays, the Hamilton County Sheriffs Department would like to remind you, with temperatures expected to drop into the single digits and wind chills below zero, please have a plan to keep you and your family safe and warm.

"Remember the following:

"Always check on your elderly family and neighbors to make sure they are safe.

"If you have outside pets, please remember to ensure they have access to heat, unfrozen water, and if all possible, bring them inside.

"Ensure your home and vehicle are prepared to prevent frozen pipes and have enough gas to cover unexpected travel delays and road closures.

"If you will be using space heaters or other types of open flame heating sources, please remember to keep any objects, pillows, or other materials away to avoid the possibility of fire.

"For those who will be traveling, you can get updates on any road closures in Hamilton County by visiting the Hamilton County 911 Center’s website at www.hc911.org."



