Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Police and fire department personnel responded to the Eastwood Baptist Church for a fire alarm activation. A fire was located in the laundry room area in a laundry basket. The fire was determined ... more
Here is the Walker County arrest report for Dec. 19-25:
MCCANN DIAMOND MARIE W/F 27 -- OFFICER FERGUSON HOLD FOR CATOOSA
KINZALOW JAMES COTY W/M 32 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE ... more
